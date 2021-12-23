Demerger of Iveco Group and Directors Appointment approved by CNH Industrial shareholders: Demerger expected to be effective on January 1, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”) relating to the intention of Iveco Group N.V. (“IVG”) to proceed with the proposed first admission to listing and trading of all of the common shares of IVG on the regulated market of Euronext Milan (the “Admission”). This announcement does not constitute or form part of a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been reviewed nor approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area (each, an “EEA Member”), the United Kingdom and the United States. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of, IVG, CNH Industrial N.V (“CNH Industrial”), any of their advisors or any representative of IVG or CNH Industrial or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any EEA Member, the United Kingdom or the United States. The approval of the Prospectus (as defined below) by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the “AFM”) should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares (as defined below) and IVG. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares





London, December 23, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (“CNHI”) (: CNH / MTA: CNH) announces that its shareholders’ meeting, held today, approved the proposal to allow the demerger of Iveco Group business from CNH Industrial. This proposal was approved by an overwhelming majority (with more than 99% of the votes cast in favor of the transaction).

Following today’s approval by shareholders and receipt of the final regulatory clearances over the course of the current month, CNH Industrial expects to complete the demerger on December 31, with the effective date on January 1, 2022.

Admission to listing and to trading of Iveco Group N.V. common shares on Euronext Milan will be subject to further announcements.

CNH Industrial shareholders are entitled to receive one Iveco Group common share for every five CNH Industrial common shares held at close of business on the record date for allocation, January 4, 2022. The outstanding CNH Industrial common shares will be quoted ex-allocation from January 3, 2022 on both Euronext Milan and . Additional details regarding the settlement mechanics related to the allotment of the Iveco Group shares can be found at: www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/investor_relations/Pages/demerger_documents.aspx

Today the shareholders of CNH Industrial also approved the appointment of two new non-executive directors, Ms. Catia Bastioli and Ms. Åsa Tamsons, who will replace Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic and Mr. Lorenzo Simonelli (who, in turn, will join Iveco Group N.V. board of directors upon consummation of the demerger). Details of all matters approved today by the Company’s shareholders and voting results are available on the Company's website (www.cnhindustrial.com).

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

