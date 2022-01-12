Logo
ADTRAN, Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022

ADTRAN%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that ADTRAN representatives will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022.

ADTRAN representatives will provide an update on the company, the proposed business combination with ADVA Optical Networking and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and ADTRAN’s business. ADTRAN will webcast the presentation. To listen to the live webcast follow the link. https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham116%2Fadtn%2F2236806

What: 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

When: January 12, 2022

Time: 4:15 pm ET

Where: Virtual

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005073/en/

