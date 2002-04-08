ORGO INVESTOR FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ( ORGO) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ( ORGO, Financial) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and omitted material facts concerning principal growth drivers for Organogenesis’ key wound treatment products Affinity and “PuraPly XT.”

Specifically, Defendants concealed that: (i) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth emerged on Oct. 12, 2021, when a contributor to Value Investors Club reportedly alleged Organogenesis has improperly billed the federal government by about $250 million per year, set an exorbitantly high price for Affinity that Medicare reimbursed, and paid large rebates to doctors who use Affinity.

On this news, Organogenesis’ stock price fell $1.70 per share, or nearly 15%, injuring investors.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Organogenesis bilked the federal government,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

