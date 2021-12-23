Logo
Marvion™️ Mints 2,000 Hybrid-NFTs™️ for "Forensic Psychologist"

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be launching 2,000 Hybrid NFTs™️ (h-NFTs) for "Forensic Psychologist" in the coming week to further enhance fan engagement in the digital realm. Fans will be able to buy the h-NFTs on Marvion's multiverse platform using BNB and the h-NFTs will be minted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) at https://buy.marvion.media/en/forensic-psychologist.

The proceeds of the sale of these h-NFTs will be applied towards subsidising part of the production cost of the drama series, paving the way for a brand new experience for the audience to connect with the production.

"The capability of minting and listing our own h-NFTs on our platform has been in the works for a long time, and we are glad to offer this to the Marvion™️ community before the new year," says Julian So, Interim CEO of Marvion™️. "We plan to include more forms of payments, including accepting other types of cryptocurrencies, and credit cards as well. Looking ahead, our pipeline of h-NFTs will grow from strength to strength and we look forward to an exciting Q1 in 2022, so do stay tuned", added Julian.

With regard to the 2,000 h-NFTs, fans can look forward to collecting these prized memorabilia as mementos for the upcoming drama, and in support of their favourite artists. The items which are embedded within each h-NFT include 9 still images from the yet-to-be-released drama. In time to come, these h-NFT holders will also receive next editions of Forensic Psychologists h-NFTs which will also include bloopers media files, trailers media files and music media files.

To recap, "Forensic Psychologist" is a 12-episode series produced in Hong Kong by Phoenix Waters Productions for the local and international audience. Helmed by various directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong ("Lockdown"), each episode runs for 30 minutes and tells the story of a forensic psychologist, Dr. Mandy Cheung (Jeannie Chan), who must assess the mental state of various criminals to determine whether they are mentally fit to stand trial. The story explores the topic of mental health which leads to criminal behaviour.

Endeavor Content behind acclaimed Tom Hiddleston drama "The Night Manager" and Sandra Oh thriller "Killing Eve" have also boarded "Forensic Psychologist" handling global distribution and remake rights.

To keep up to date on the upcoming Hybrid NFT™️ drops, please visit marvion.media or join the Marvion™️ Telegram Community at t.me/marvion_media.

About BONZ

The Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is developing new business initiatives joining the latest blockchain technologies, through market merger and acquisitions to develop advanced media distribution solutions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion™️ is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs™️. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion™️ will be adopting their Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion™️ acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: marvion.media
Facebook: facebook.com/marvionmetaverse
Instagram: instagram.com/marvion.media
Twitter: twitter.com/marvion_media
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/marvion
Telegram: t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, smart contract that can execute the transaction and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) contains the following:

  • A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.
  • Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.
  • Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-NFT holder.
  • Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

For media queries, please contact:

Parkson Yip
Marketing and PR Team
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN16234&sd=2021-12-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvion-mints-2-000-hybrid-nfts-for-forensic-psychologist-301450442.html

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN16234&Transmission_Id=202112231027PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN16234&DateId=20211223
