Cannabis Suisse Corp. Reports Year Results for 2021

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), registered in the state of Nevada, announced the development outcomes of the Company in 2021.

Summing up the results of the Company's activity, the main thrust was in developing software and information solutions growing in the legal cannabis industry.

In June 2021, the Company developed a Cannabis Library section on their website (https://cannabissuissecorp.com/pages/cannabis-library) with general information about cannabis and the compounds most commonly found in the product line. Cannabis Suisse Corp. wants users of the website to be aware of the benefits of cannabis, thus providing an opportunity to explore the product.

The team is constantly monitoring developments in the cannabis industry, which is likely to stay with us in the future and expects significant growth in the coming few years. Based on this, developing a new project concept represents an important step forward.

In October 2021, the Company announced the commencement of the development of the new IT product about cannabis. Cannabis Life is an innovative way to find and explore any data related to cannabis. The team of the Company intends to combine the largest cannabis databases and modern Artificial Intelligence technologies to implement this idea.

At the end of the year, Cannabis Suisse Corp. signed a contract with designers and developers for the app development. The Company formed a development plan. It further commenced the stage of designing an app user interface. In the future, the Company intends to develop a mobile application that would serve as a database with the most up-to-date information on cannabis news, strains, products, seed companies, and producers.

Commenting on the results, COO of Cannabis Suisse Corp. Alain Parrik says:

"Our Company's top priority is continuous development. The cannabis industry is increasingly attracting the attention of both consumers and investors. Our mission is to provide access to information in this area using technologies based on artificial intelligence. We want to be the most comprehensive cannabis platform for consumers."

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada. The Company intends to stay relevant in the field of CBD products. At present, the Company focuses on the IT field applying artificial intelligence technologies. Specifically, Cannabis Suisse Corp. launched the development of the Cannabis Life project. The mobile application comprises different cannabis strains, products, brands, news, and medical research of cannabis collected and structured. The app introduces an AI-chatbot consultant with such a level of communication that will give an impression of interacting with a real person. Cannabis Life is the best innovative solution with artificial intelligence for those, who are interested in the cannabis industry and want as much information as possible.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that

are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

CONTACT:
Alain Parrik
Cannabis Suisse Corp.
+41445865314
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cannabis Suisse Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679260/Cannabis-Suisse-Corp-Reports-Year-Results-for-2021

