Jared Merves Joins CUMULUS MEDIA as SVP, Digital

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digital and Media Innovator to Drive Digital Growth Across Multiple Delivery Platforms

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) has named Jared Merves to serve as Senior Vice President, Digital, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Berner effective January 18, 2022.

In this post, Merves will lead and further shape the Company’s digital strategy with a focus on generating revenue across multiple Cumulus Media platforms and channels.

Merves has more than 15 years of experience leading innovation and increasing revenue, market share, and profitability across media organizations. A proven leader in digital revenue growth strategies, audience monetization, and branded content, Merves was most recently Chief Revenue Officer of Distributed Media Lab, which had acquired Wundervue, a company he founded to support media companies and advertising agencies in their digital transformation, operations, product development, and growth opportunities. Previously, Merves was Chief Digital Officer of Belo and Company in Dallas. Merves also held significant digital roles at Tegna and Cars.com.

“Jared has been at the forefront of digital media throughout his career and has helped many companies propel their businesses forward through innovation,” said Mary Berner, President and CEO of Cumulus Media. “Digital has been a critical and successful pillar of our business strategy, and Jared brings the experience, creativity and technical expertise to build on that foundation and catapult us to the next level.”

“Cumulus Media is a leading player in the growing market for all forms of audio,” said Merves. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented team as we drive accelerated digital revenue and pursue opportunities across the multi-dimensional space.”

About CUMULUS MEDIA
CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 412 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:
Karen Glover | CUMULUS MEDIA | [email protected] | (212) 299-3108


