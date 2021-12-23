BioLargo's PFAS Removal System Achieves Total Elimination of Multiple PFAS Compounds in Testing with Client Water

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) has been proven to eliminate multiple per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) compounds from water provided by a large municipality in Southern California.

Found in water all over the world, PFAS are a group of chemicals generated by industrial operations that have been linked to adverse health effects. They are subject to escalating regulatory action by the Biden Administration and the EPA due to their inability to break down naturally in the environment and their impacts on human health. Also known as "forever chemicals", PFAS have been linked to cancer, developmental delays, hormone disorders, and more. According to Washington DC based Environmental Working Group, PFAS has been founding in water in over 2,800 locations in the United States.

Previously, the company reported that the AEC had been shown to reduce the levels of several PFAS compounds present in water provided by the prospective municipal client to below State and Federal standards. These new results prove that the AEC has removed multiple PFAS compounds to below the limit of quantification (i.e., functionally eliminated) following optimization of the AEC's membranes and contact time.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies commented, "These results confirm not only that the AEC can deliver virtually total elimination of PFAS from contaminated drinking water, but that the technology can, with relative ease, be fine-tuned to achieve varying levels of treatment performance as prescribed by a client's own treatment goals and regulatory needs."

Tonya Chandler, Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development at BioLargo, commented, "These results show that the AEC is an effective solution for customers seeking PFAS water treatment and removal, and will be integral as we advance to commercial trials and first sales of the technology. Our AEC system is capable of total PFAS elimination while generating less than 1/1000 the volume of PFAS-laden waste product compared to carbon filtration, the most common solution in the market today. No one wants to trade one environmental disaster for another, and the AEC helps avoid the trailing environmental impact and significant cost associated with disposal of PFAS-laden carbon."

To learn more about BioLargo's AEC technology, visit https://www.biolargoengineering.com/biolargo-aec/.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

