AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $713,000

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $713,000 million. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $27.0 million. Sales are not taken as revenue until the order ships to the customer.

The new orders consisted of the following equipment:

One Taylor THDC955 Loaded Container Handler shipping to a customer in Southern California

Taylor THDC955 Loaded Container Handler

One Hyster H400 Empty Container Handler shipping to a customer in Northern California

One flatbed trailer

One UTR yard truck

Two Taylor 6,000-pound capacity diesel forklifts

One new Taylor X-300-S, a 30,000-pound capacity forklift shipping this week to a lumber company in Northern California.

Taylor X-300-S Forklift

CEO Lee Hamre commented, "It has been a good year for the Company. We expect to double revenue when compared to last year's and to report a profitable year. When reviewing our customer's needs and the RFPs we are currently working on, we are confident 2023 will be another headline year for AmeraMex."

For more information and pricing of logistics, construction, and forestry equipment or to receive information and arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

