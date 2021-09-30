Rtw Investments, Lp Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Penumbra Inc, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, Sells Quidel Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, MiMedx Group Inc

New Purchases: TMO, PEN, TNYA, SGHT, AADI, RCOR, URGN, OSUR, JNCE, NYXH, TNGX, PRCT, SOPH, ARYE, PNT, MXCT, MAAC, SMFR, RXST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Penumbra Inc, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, argenx SE, Macrogenics Inc, sells Quidel Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, , Castle Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rtw Investments, Lp. As of 2021Q3, Rtw Investments, Lp owns 120 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 15,802,802 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 873,255 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,683,362 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,492,532 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 416,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $652.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 416,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.72 and $291.24, with an estimated average price of $268.99. The stock is now traded at around $275.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 385,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $26.66, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,458,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Sight Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,283,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.66, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 764,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Renovacor Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.570600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,187,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in argenx SE by 341.90%. The purchase prices were between $295 and $350.58, with an estimated average price of $317.39. The stock is now traded at around $350.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 140,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $24.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,975,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 74.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $49.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,257,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,795,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,855,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,353,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. The sale prices were between $8.41 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in BCTG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.27.

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $12.95 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 1,753,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 89.05%. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 295,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 25.03%. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $70.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 599,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Agenus Inc by 20.66%. The sale prices were between $4.98 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 9,074,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 20.83%. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $4.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 4,733,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.