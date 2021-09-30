Logo
Rtw Investments, Lp Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Penumbra Inc, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, Sells Quidel Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, MiMedx Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rtw Investments, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Penumbra Inc, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, argenx SE, Macrogenics Inc, sells Quidel Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, , Castle Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rtw Investments, Lp. As of 2021Q3, Rtw Investments, Lp owns 120 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RTW INVESTMENTS, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rtw+investments%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RTW INVESTMENTS, LP
  1. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 15,802,802 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 873,255 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35%
  3. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,683,362 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,492,532 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 416,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $652.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 416,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.72 and $291.24, with an estimated average price of $268.99. The stock is now traded at around $275.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 385,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $26.66, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,458,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Sight Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,283,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.66, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 764,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Renovacor Inc (RCOR)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Renovacor Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.570600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,187,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in argenx SE by 341.90%. The purchase prices were between $295 and $350.58, with an estimated average price of $317.39. The stock is now traded at around $350.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 140,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $24.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,975,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cutera Inc (CUTR)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Cutera Inc by 74.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $49.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,257,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,795,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,855,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,353,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.

Sold Out: (TRIL)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Sold Out: Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp (CHAQ)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. The sale prices were between $8.41 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sold Out: BCTG Acquisition Corp (BCTG)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in BCTG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Sold Out: Itamar Medical Ltd (ITMR)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.27.

Reduced: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $12.95 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 1,753,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 89.05%. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 295,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 25.03%. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $70.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 599,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Agenus Inc (AGEN)

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Agenus Inc by 20.66%. The sale prices were between $4.98 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 9,074,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

Rtw Investments, Lp reduced to a holding in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 20.83%. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $4.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Rtw Investments, Lp still held 4,733,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of RTW INVESTMENTS, LP. Also check out:

1. RTW INVESTMENTS, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RTW INVESTMENTS, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RTW INVESTMENTS, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar
