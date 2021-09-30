Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Warby Parker Inc, Colfax Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Warby Parker Inc, Colfax Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Durable Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Warby Parker Inc, Colfax Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, On Holding AG, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sells DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durable Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q3, Durable Capital Partners LP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Durable Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/durable+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Durable Capital Partners LP
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 536,829 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,273,292 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%
  3. FirstService Corp (FSV) - 3,266,607 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,347,189 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  5. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 889,942 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 7,887,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 4,814,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: On Holding AG (ONON)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 6,465,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 7,037,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,650,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 794,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 98.53%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42. The stock is now traded at around $331.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,136,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 117.37%. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $204.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,409,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 196.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 8,476,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $266.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,108,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 56.16%. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,867,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in XP Inc by 80.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $44.71. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,398,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $45.69.

Reduced: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 32.51%. The sale prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $151.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 2,145,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Durable Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Durable Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Durable Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Durable Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Durable Capital Partners LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus