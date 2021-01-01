Logo
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQCM: XCUR), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQCM: ORGO), and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQGS: SNBR)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (: RAAS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against RAAS alleging that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO contained materially false and misleading statements of fact and failed to disclose facts required to be disclosed therein regarding RAAS’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges the Registration Statement failed to disclose that an increasing number of RAAS’s customers were refusing to pay, forcing the Company to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts and that RAAS was weighed down by huge liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

If you are a RAAS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQCM: XCUR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against XCUR alleging that XCUR made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospect. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there had been certain improprieties in XCUR’s preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a XCUR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]om.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQCM: ORGO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against ORGO alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ORGO improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an ORGO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQGS: SNBR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Sleep Number alleging that throughout the class period, Sleep Number made material false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (2) that Sleep Number continued to suffer from debilitating supply chain disruptions across multiple suppliers (3) that Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (4) that, because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number’s production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number’s ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (5) that, as a result of (1)-(4) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company’s products; and (6) that, as a result of (1)-(5) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars’ worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company’s financial results.

If you are a Sleep Number investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

