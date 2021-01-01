Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. American Century Value Fund (NASDAQ: TWVLX), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NVAX), Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: Z)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. American Century Value Fund (NASDAQ: TWVLX), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NVAX), Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: Z)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. American Century Value Fund ( TWVLX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against TWVLX alleging the Fund’s offering documents and public statements assure investors that the Fund is actively managed. The Complaint further alleges that instead, Defendants engage in closet indexing to mimic the performance of their designated benchmark index, even while charging excessive fees for purportedly active management.

If you are a TWVLX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NVAX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of NVAX alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVAX overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, NVAX was unlikely to meet its anticipated Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a NVAX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Snap, Inc. (: SNAP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against SNAP alleging that, Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Apple’s privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company’s advertising business; (2) SNAP overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple’s privacy changes; (3) SNAP knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple’s privacy changes had on the Company’s advertising business; (4) SNAP overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a SNAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: Z)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Zillow alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (2) that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Zillow investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxNzA4MSM0NjI4NDMyIzIyMDUwMzY=
Lifshitz-Law-Firm-P-C-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus