Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EAR), Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), and View, Inc. (NASDAQGM: VIEW)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (: BMY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against BMY alleging that the Proxy Statement contained materially false and misleading statements that caused Plaintiffs and other members of the Class to accept the Merger consideration that failed to adequately value Celgene’s shares, and that as a result of their possession and exchange of Celgene common stock in the Merger, Plaintiffs and other Class members suffered an economic loss.

Hyzon Motors Inc. ( HYZN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against Hyzon alleging that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ( NNOX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Nano-X alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (ii) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (iii) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

View, Inc. (NASDAQGM: VIEW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against View alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

