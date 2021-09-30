MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Alcoa Corp, Nutrien, Sells ConocoPhillips, Newmont Corp, Kinross Gold Corp

- New Purchases: XOM, AA, CHK, SLB, DAR, NHY, TOU, LICY,
- Added Positions: NTR, OXY, TROX, EQNR, FCX, MOS, BG, FLR, EQT, DVN,
- Reduced Positions: K, CTVA, AGI, CF, ENEL, RRC, MPC, ORSTED, CRK, CDE, NEP, NOVA, VLO, CLH, HES, PXD, AAL, FANG, SSW, MP, STEM,
- Sold Out: COP, NEM, CVA, CNX, ARRY, NEL, PDOT,
For the details of MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+natural+resources+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 393,007 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 370,127 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.54%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 222,500 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 430,022 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%
- Hess Corp (HES) - 157,746 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.235600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 222,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 234,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 86,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 179,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Norsk Hydro ASA. The purchase prices were between $53.52 and $67.24, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 386,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 199.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.242800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 168,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 251,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $19.75.Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: NEL ASA (NEL)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in NEL ASA. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.66.Reduced: Kinross Gold Corp (K)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 56.42%. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 692,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 42.59%. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 127,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 88.92%. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 66,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 30.97%. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 170,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Enel SpA (ENEL)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Enel SpA by 60.49%. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 193,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 29.67%. The sale prices were between $12.72 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 230,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio. Also check out:
1. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio keeps buying