MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Alcoa Corp, Nutrien, Sells ConocoPhillips, Newmont Corp, Kinross Gold Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Alcoa Corp, Nutrien, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Schlumberger, sells ConocoPhillips, Newmont Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Corteva Inc, Alamos Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio owns 41 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 393,007 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 370,127 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.54% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 222,500 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 430,022 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06% Hess Corp (HES) - 157,746 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.235600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 222,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 234,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 86,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 179,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Norsk Hydro ASA. The purchase prices were between $53.52 and $67.24, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 386,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 199.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.242800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 168,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 251,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in NEL ASA. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.66.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 56.42%. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 692,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 42.59%. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 127,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 88.92%. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 66,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 30.97%. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 170,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Enel SpA by 60.49%. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 193,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 29.67%. The sale prices were between $12.72 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 230,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.