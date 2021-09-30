MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Alcoa Corp, Nutrien, Sells ConocoPhillips, Newmont Corp, Kinross Gold Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Alcoa Corp, Nutrien, Sells ConocoPhillips, Newmont Corp, Kinross Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Alcoa Corp, Nutrien, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Schlumberger, sells ConocoPhillips, Newmont Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Corteva Inc, Alamos Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio owns 41 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+natural+resources+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio
  1. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 393,007 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 370,127 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.54%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 222,500 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 430,022 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%
  5. Hess Corp (HES) - 157,746 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.235600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 222,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 234,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 86,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 179,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio initiated holding in Norsk Hydro ASA. The purchase prices were between $53.52 and $67.24, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 386,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 199.03%. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.242800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 168,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 41.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 251,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Sold Out: NEL ASA (NEL)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio sold out a holding in NEL ASA. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.66.

Reduced: Kinross Gold Corp (K)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 56.42%. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 692,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 42.59%. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 127,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 88.92%. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 66,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 30.97%. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 170,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Enel SpA (ENEL)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Enel SpA by 60.49%. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 193,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio reduced to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 29.67%. The sale prices were between $12.72 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio still held 230,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio. Also check out:

1. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus