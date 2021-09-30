MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio Buys Option Care Health Inc, Leslies Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Sells Globant SA, Asana Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio Buys Option Care Health Inc, Leslies Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Sells Globant SA, Asana Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Option Care Health Inc, Leslies Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, 908 Devices Inc, SelectQuote Inc, sells Globant SA, Asana Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, SiTime Corp, Vroom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio owns 152 stocks with a total value of $549 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+small+cap+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio
  1. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) - 84,093 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  2. Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 45,485 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
  3. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 64,324 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  4. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 23,335 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
  5. Workiva Inc (WK) - 66,538 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.97%
New Purchase: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 145,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: 908 Devices Inc (MASS)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in 908 Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Couchbase Inc (BASE)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Couchbase Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $51.58, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $27.67, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 145,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 60.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 184,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 111.74%. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 207,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $142.91 and $164.02, with an estimated average price of $153.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $78.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 75.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 79,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $39.58.

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: Bank OZK (OZK)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

Sold Out: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Sold Out: Olink Holding AB (OLK)

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Olink Holding AB. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $37.93, with an estimated average price of $31.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio. Also check out:

1. MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus