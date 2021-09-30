MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio Buys Option Care Health Inc, Leslies Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Sells Globant SA, Asana Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc

New Purchases: OPCH, MASS, BASE, ZWS,

OPCH, MASS, BASE, ZWS, Added Positions: LESL, KTOS, SLQT, FOXF, FATE, SIBN, CHDN, UPWK, ELY, FUL, AZEK, TMX, PB, AGL, EHC, ABCM, INFN, DBRG,

LESL, KTOS, SLQT, FOXF, FATE, SIBN, CHDN, UPWK, ELY, FUL, AZEK, TMX, PB, AGL, EHC, ABCM, INFN, DBRG, Reduced Positions: GLOB, SITM, WK, MIME, HLNE, EYE, CRL, DT, NUAN, CTLT, MMYT, PHR, OSH, BFAM, MSA, KIDS, CCOI, G, JBT, CLAR, ZNGA, IAA, CASY, SLAB, NEO, ENV, GSHD, EVOP, ESTA, DAVA, AMED, BRKR, CCMP, CNMD, EGP, ENTG, FCN, LSCC, MANT, OMCL, KWR, TREX, PRO, ANGI, GMED, TRUP, NTRA, SMPL, BHVN, INSP, FOUR, CHH, HXL, LFUS, MMS, NBIX, AVNT, POWI, RBA, ONTO, SAIA, TTEK, WEX, ADUS, TRNO, AMRC, VCRA, XLRN, CHGG, SHAK, WING, NGVT, SITE, TPIC, EVBG, ZUO, LTHM, PLAN, PLMR, CSTL, PGNY, SPT, NARI, ACCD, NCNO, LIVN, EGBN, HURN, IEX, IART, KNX, MRCY, NYT, IOSP, ASGN, VMI, WCN, WWD, CSII, EVR, AVAV, FOLD, TREE, NOVT, PCRX, NSTG, XNCR, NVRO, ASND, BLD, OLLI, HLI, BL, COLD, WHD, FOCS, EB, SILK, TPTX, RVLV, ADPT, MEG, SUMO, STEP, ALHC, VMEO, LFST, PRLB,

GLOB, SITM, WK, MIME, HLNE, EYE, CRL, DT, NUAN, CTLT, MMYT, PHR, OSH, BFAM, MSA, KIDS, CCOI, G, JBT, CLAR, ZNGA, IAA, CASY, SLAB, NEO, ENV, GSHD, EVOP, ESTA, DAVA, AMED, BRKR, CCMP, CNMD, EGP, ENTG, FCN, LSCC, MANT, OMCL, KWR, TREX, PRO, ANGI, GMED, TRUP, NTRA, SMPL, BHVN, INSP, FOUR, CHH, HXL, LFUS, MMS, NBIX, AVNT, POWI, RBA, ONTO, SAIA, TTEK, WEX, ADUS, TRNO, AMRC, VCRA, XLRN, CHGG, SHAK, WING, NGVT, SITE, TPIC, EVBG, ZUO, LTHM, PLAN, PLMR, CSTL, PGNY, SPT, NARI, ACCD, NCNO, LIVN, EGBN, HURN, IEX, IART, KNX, MRCY, NYT, IOSP, ASGN, VMI, WCN, WWD, CSII, EVR, AVAV, FOLD, TREE, NOVT, PCRX, NSTG, XNCR, NVRO, ASND, BLD, OLLI, HLI, BL, COLD, WHD, FOCS, EB, SILK, TPTX, RVLV, ADPT, MEG, SUMO, STEP, ALHC, VMEO, LFST, PRLB, Sold Out: ASAN, HAIN, VRM, OZK, ONTF, OLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Option Care Health Inc, Leslies Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, 908 Devices Inc, SelectQuote Inc, sells Globant SA, Asana Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, SiTime Corp, Vroom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio owns 152 stocks with a total value of $549 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) - 84,093 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 45,485 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 64,324 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 23,335 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% Workiva Inc (WK) - 66,538 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.97%

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 145,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in 908 Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Couchbase Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $51.58, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $27.67, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 145,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 60.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 184,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 111.74%. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 207,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $142.91 and $164.02, with an estimated average price of $153.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $78.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 75.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 79,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $39.58.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Olink Holding AB. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $37.93, with an estimated average price of $31.5.