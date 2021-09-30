Logo
MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, United Microelectronics Corp, Sells NIO Inc, Baidu Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, United Microelectronics Corp, JD.com Inc, BYD Co, sells NIO Inc, Baidu Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Banco BTG Pactual S.A., China Construction Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio owns 142 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+candriam+emerging+markets+equity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 745,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 220,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 224,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.76%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 520,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1900.00%
  5. Chailease Holding Co Ltd (5871) - 658,000 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
New Purchase: United Microelectronics Corp (2303)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $70, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,060,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bharti Airtel Ltd (BHARTIARTL)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Bharti Airtel Ltd. The purchase prices were between $513.02 and $725.77, with an estimated average price of $605.25. The stock is now traded at around $684.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd (207940)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $845000 and $1012000, with an estimated average price of $920062. The stock is now traded at around $901000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xiaomi Corp (01810)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Xiaomi Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.35 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Firstrand Ltd (FSR)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Firstrand Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd (600845)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55.22 and $74.78, with an estimated average price of $66.3. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 111,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $461.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 224,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 176.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.105600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BYD Co Ltd (01211)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in BYD Co Ltd by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $280.6, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $266.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OTP Bank PLC (OTP)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in OTP Bank PLC by 131.25%. The purchase prices were between $15570 and $18750, with an estimated average price of $17016.5. The stock is now traded at around $15600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Asian Paints Ltd (ASIANPAINT)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Asian Paints Ltd by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $2958.45 and $3448.6, with an estimated average price of $3129.7. The stock is now traded at around $3280.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Sold Out: Localiza Rent A Car SA (RENT3)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Localiza Rent A Car SA. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $60.18.

Sold Out: CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd (00884)

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.31 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $5.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio. Also check out:

1. MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio keeps buying
