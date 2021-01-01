Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQCM: AHCO), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQGS: COIN), CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRMD), and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQCM: AHCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against AdaptHealth alleging Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an AdaptHealth investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQGS: COIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Coinbase alleging that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRMD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against CRMD alleging that Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. ( PLL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Piedmont alleging that Defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

