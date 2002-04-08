ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank Announce Agreement to Sell Newburgh, New York Branch Office

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank Announce Agreement to Sell Newburgh, New York Branch Office

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: “ESBS”), the bank holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its branch office located at 68 North Plank Road, Newburgh, New York (the “Branch”) to Wallkill Valley Federal Savings and Loan Association (“Wallkill Valley”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Bank has agreed to sell approximately $9 million in loans and other assets and approximately $67 million in customer deposits affiliated with the Branch.

Philip Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, said, “We are taking this step as a part of our strategy to focus our operations on the economically dynamic Boroughs of Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens and the surrounding areas. This transaction will be immediately accretive to our stockholders. With the sale of the Newburgh office, we are relocating our main office and corporate headquarters to Staten Island but will also retain certain back office operations in Newburgh.

Subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, the Branch sale is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2022.

Luse Gorman, PC provided legal counsel to ES Bancshares and Empire State Bank and MacVean, Lewis, Sherwin & McDermott provided legal counsel to Wallkill Valley. FinPro Capital Advisors, Inc. provided financial advisory services to ES Bancshares and Piper Sandler & Co. provided financial advisory services to Wallkill Valley.

About ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank

ES Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Empire State Bank which offers a wide range of financial services through its branch office network in Newburgh, Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. For more information about Empire State Bank, please visit www.esbna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company’s and Bank’s current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals in a timely manner; and uncertainties related to the economy in our market area as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Philip Guarnieri
Chief Executive Officer
(845) 451-7802

ti?nf=ODQxNzExOSM0NjI3MzcxIzIwODM5MzE=
ES-Bancshares-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus