Slate Office REIT: An Over 8% Distribution and a More Than 50% Discount

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Slate Office REIT: An Over 8% Distribution and a More Than 50% Discount

The REIT offers compelling value for investors brave enough to step in

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Office REITs like Slate are very out of fashion with investors. But working from home may not last forever.
  • Meanwhile, investors can collect an 8% dividend and wait for value to double in a few years.
Article's Main Image

Slate Office REIT (

TSX:SOT.UN, Financial) is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is an owner and operator of office real estate. Its portfolio consists of approximately 32 real estate assets across Canada and includes two assets in downtown Chicago. The REIT’s 61% portfolio is comprised of government or credit-rated tenants. The REIT operates in Canada and the United States. It has also recently acquired properties in Ireland with a stated intention of using it as a beachhead for European expansion.

The following is a summary of Slate Office REIT.

1474114374649212928.jpeg

I think there is an opportunity to invest in Slate Office REIT as it is trading below its net asset value. Canadian REITs follow IFRS accounting rules, so tangible book value reflects the company's estimation of net asset value (which on Sept. 30, was estimated as $8.84 per unit). While this gap may take several years to close.

1474081505847504896.png

The REIT pays a very good distribution of 8.14%, so investors are getting paid very well to wait. Office REITs are currently an out-of-favor asset class. That is par for the course in value investing. You cannot do well by investing in what is popular. The following chart shows Slate Office's distribution per share as well as its operating cash flow per share, fund flow from operations per share, free cash flow per share as well as share price over the past three years.

1474099126491901952.png

Slate has 61% of the portfolio rented to government or credit-rated tenants at the weighted average lease term and has long-term, contractual cash flows with a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.3 years. The current occupancy is 83.3%, so there is upside as the economy continues to reopen and employees come back to office work.

Conclusion

Slate Office REIT appears to be a compelling opportunity if the work-from-home trend does not persist. It is likely that competitive forces will eventually compel businesses and employees to start coming back to the office. High-performance teams are difficult to sustain with a remote workforce. You just cannot have the same degree of innovation and teamwork remotely as a co-located team. Slate office is currently selling at a deep discount. In my opinion, Intrepid investors who can hold this scrip for a few years will realize double-digit total returns as pricing power returns to this sector.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long TSX:SOT.UN
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus