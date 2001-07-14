First Internet Bancorp Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2031

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:INBK) today announced that it is extending to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2021, its offer to exchange up to $60,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the “Exchange Notes”), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Act”), for an equal aggregate principal amount of its unregistered outstanding 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the “Original Notes”) in order to allow holders to tender in the exchange offer. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the Company’s prospectus dated November 17, 2021.

The Original Notes were issued on August 16, 2021 in a transaction exempt from registration under the Act. The terms of the Exchange Notes are substantially identical to the terms of the Original Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Act, are not subject to restrictions on transfer, and do not entitle their holders to registration rights or special interest. As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 22, 2021, which was the original expiration date of the exchange offer, $53,300,000 in principal amount of the outstanding Original Notes, representing 88.83% of the outstanding principal amount of the Original Notes, had been validly tendered in exchange for an equal aggregate principal amount of the Exchange Notes.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase any Original Notes or sell any Exchange Notes, or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Original Notes or purchase any Exchange Notes. The exchange offer was made only pursuant to a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-260282). The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on November 17, 2021.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally, as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005424/en/