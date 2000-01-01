Raytheon Technologies: America's Next Top Aerospace Company?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Raytheon Technologies: America's Next Top Aerospace Company?

The company's rebounding commercial aviation vertical may be key to driving long-term growth

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Summary
  • The product of a 2020 merger between Raytheon and United Technologies, the combined company is a sprawling aerospace business spanning both defense and commercial segments.
  • While initially panned by many investors, the merger has lately shown signs of paying off.
  • Raytheon's commercial aviation business, inherited from United Technologies, contributed significantly to its earnings beat last quarter.
  • If Raytheon can sustain both its defense and commercial verticals, it could surpass Boeing and Lockheed Martin on a revenue basis.
Article's Main Image

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (

RTX, Financial) has been a mainstay of the aerospace industry for decades, yet it has frequently found itself overshadowed by its larger peers, especially the sprawling Boeing Co. (BA, Financial) and the dynamic Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT, Financial). That may soon change, however, if current trends persist.

Synergies and disruptions

Raytheon was already a large and varied organization even before it merged with United Technologies Corp. last year. As I discussed in January, the merger resulted in a far larger and more complex organization; so much so, in fact, that a number of prominent analysts and investors expressed considerable skepticism about the deal. Raytheon’s leadership was unperturbed, however. Speaking at the 2019 Paris Air Show soon after the merger was announced, Raytheon’s then-Chief Financial Officer Anthony O'Brien highlighted the key benefits of adding United Technologies’ commercial aviation capabilities to Raytheon’s respected defense business:

"[The merger] provides resiliency and it allows the company to be a stronger competitor in any cycle. Because of the financial strength of the company out of the gate, [it] allows us to continue to invest mutually in technologies — whether it be on the commercial, the defense side or a technology that benefits both — and at the same time, in parallel continue to shareholders."

Thanks to the economic and social disruptions that have roiled markets since early 2020, Raytheon has not been able to benefit quite as much from its newly acquired commercial aviation business. Commercial aircraft demand was dented significantly in the wake of travel restrictions and lockdowns over the past two years. That impacted its commercial aircraft operations, as it has for virtually every commercial aerospace company.

However, the strength of Raytheon’s defense business has more than made up for these headwinds thus far. Moreover, as the global economy has rallied in recent months, the commercial aircraft engine manufacturing business has rebounded, driving growth in the third quarter especially.

From bronze to gold

In the third quarter, Raytheon delivered impressive sales and profitability numbers, driven in large part by rebounding demand for its commercial aircraft aftermarket services as well as continued strength in its defense segment. The company reported net income to the tune of $1.4 billion, up more than 500% from the $264 million it managed in the same period last year and blowing away analyst estimates by a wide margin.

Raytheon appears to be on a strong trajectory heading into 2022. As a result, some industry watchers have begun to whisper than it may be able to surpass its rivals. According to an analysis by industry expert Loren Thompson published in September, Raytheon could become the biggest U.S. aerospace player within the next decade:

“One outcome that has gotten little attention but looms as a real possibility later in the decade is that Raytheon could emerge as the nation’s leading aerospace firm. At the moment, three companies can aspire to that status on the basis of revenues: Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies. Investor advisory service Value Line figures that Boeing could generate $74.7 billion in sales this year, while Lockheed is projecting $68-69 billion and Raytheon is projecting $64-65 billion. However, in future years Raytheon Technologies has much greater growth potential than Lockheed by virtue of its sprawling commercial business. Boeing’s prospects are clouded by recent setbacks in both its commercial and military units—the kind of setbacks that take years to recover from in a long-cycle business.”

Boeing’s myriad troubles, which I have discussed at length previously, have left it somewhat stalled. Meanwhile, Lockheed’s business is fundamentally limited by its narrower focus on defense and space-based aerospace technologies and products. That opens up an intriguing opportunity for Raytheon to step forward as the nation’s preeminent aerospace company.

My take

Raytheon arguably has tons of potential. If it can leverage its commercial aerospace vertical effectively in the years ahead, I could see it claiming the top spot among U.S. aerospace companies. However, as the disruptions of 2020 have shown, there are many variables at play. Raytheon will have to execute extremely well if it hopes to reach such a lofty perch.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus