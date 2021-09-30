Harris Associates Investment Trust Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Humana Inc, Bunge, Sells Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC

- New Purchases: SCHW, WMG,
- Added Positions: HUM, BGEPF.PFD, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BAC, NSRGY, JCI, REGN, CVS, PM, TEL, CHTR, HCA, ALLY, HWM, CSL, PDCE, CHX, ARNC,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 153,100 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 7,060,400 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.45%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 3,246,653 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 4,704,900 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
- TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 1,625,300 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
Harris Associates Investment Trust initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 556,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Harris Associates Investment Trust initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $45, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 123,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Harris Associates Investment Trust added to a holding in Humana Inc by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $460.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 193,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bunge Ltd (BGEPF.PFD)
Harris Associates Investment Trust added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 275.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.75 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $116.97. The stock is now traded at around $123.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 234,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Harris Associates Investment Trust added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 187.90%. The purchase prices were between $169.8 and $192.82, with an estimated average price of $180.25. The stock is now traded at around $158.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 142,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.45%. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 7,060,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Nestle SA by 35.96%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $127.73, with an estimated average price of $124.99. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 463,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 28.45%. The sale prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 1,018,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $625.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 74,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.
