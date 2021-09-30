Logo
Harris Associates Investment Trust Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Humana Inc, Bunge, Sells Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harris Associates Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Humana Inc, Bunge, Warner Music Group Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harris Associates Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Harris Associates Investment Trust owns 45 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakmark Equity and Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakmark+equity+and+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakmark Equity and Income Fund
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 153,100 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 7,060,400 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.45%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 3,246,653 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 4,704,900 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 1,625,300 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Harris Associates Investment Trust initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 556,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Harris Associates Investment Trust initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $45, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 123,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Harris Associates Investment Trust added to a holding in Humana Inc by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $460.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 193,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BGEPF.PFD)

Harris Associates Investment Trust added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 275.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.75 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $116.97. The stock is now traded at around $123.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 234,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Harris Associates Investment Trust added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 187.90%. The purchase prices were between $169.8 and $192.82, with an estimated average price of $180.25. The stock is now traded at around $158.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 142,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.45%. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 7,060,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Nestle SA by 35.96%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $127.73, with an estimated average price of $124.99. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 463,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 28.45%. The sale prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 1,018,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Harris Associates Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $625.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Harris Associates Investment Trust still held 74,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.



