Trine II Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 27, 2021

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (“Trine II”) announced today that holders of the units sold in Trine II’s initial public offering of 41,400,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about December 27, 2021. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TRAQ” and “TRAQ.WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TRAQ.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Trine II’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 2, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Trine II, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Trine II Acquisition Corp.

Trine II is led by Leo Hindery, Jr., as chairman of the board of directors, and Pierre M. Henry, as the Chief Executive Officer. Trine II is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination with one or more businesses.

