ORPHEUM Property, Inc Announces ARC Court Order

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ORPHEUM Property, Inc Announces ARC Court Order

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 23, 2021

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORPHEUM Property, Inc. d/b/a KLMKH Inc (OTC: PLFF)(the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, today announced that the Company has been notified that Appalachian Royalty Company (ARC) has received a court order allowing it to proceed with collection on a judgement it received earlier this year.

Randy Franklin, CEO of the Company stated, "As we close out a tumultuous 2021, we were notified that ARC had received a court order allowing it to proceed with collection on the judgement it received last June. The judgement itself was reported on our last two quarterly financial filings with OTC and resulted from a future delivery contract that proved untenable for our operations, primarily due to Covid issues in 2020 and early 2021. Management has been expecting and preparing for this action and will respond promptly."

Mr. Franklin commented further that. "We take the former contract with ARC and the resulting judgement very seriously and are determined to fulfill our obligations in that regard. Know that management is currently finalizing several projects which could alleviate this liability, as well as our other debts. As these projects are finalized and put into motion, we will announce our progress."

As we approach the end of this year, we wish all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and an exciting and rewarding 2022.

About KLMKH
KLMKH, is a diversified energy company focused on the oil, gas, and solar industries. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, the Company is rapidly expanding operations through acquisitions and property leasing in the Midwest and is maintaining its traditional focus on oil and gas exploration and production while expanding into solar production on its owned lands. The Company acquires and develops traditional oil and gas properties, many of which have "proven but undeveloped reserves" at the time of acquisition. Using up-to-date techniques and proprietary practices, the Company resuscitates old wells using new technologies and marrying the old with the new. More information about the Company is available at www.klmkh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements herein express management's beliefs and expectations regarding future performance and are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, raising working capital and securing other financing, responding to competition and other risks. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

NR105-PLFF-KLMKH – ARC Court Order 2021-12-23

favicon.png?sn=LA16594&sd=2021-12-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orpheum-property-inc-announces-arc-court-order-301450566.html

SOURCE KLMKH Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16594&Transmission_Id=202112231601PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16594&DateId=20211223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus