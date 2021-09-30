Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund Buys NVIDIA Corp, Intuit Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, INTU, REGN, PYPL,
- Added Positions: KKR, BMBL, AMZN, MRK, HD, MKC, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: UNA, UNA, MSFT, FIS, SWK, AMAT, BLK, TMO, LLY, DHR, TXN, NXPI, HAS, DOCU,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, BAX, OKTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,779,600 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,139,028 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 97,177 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 302,300 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 572,300 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $296.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 474,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $635.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 125,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $625.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,282,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $52.18. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 720,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 711,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.Reduced: Unilever PLC (UNA)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 104 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Unilever PLC (UNA)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 23.9%. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 687,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 36.23%. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 229,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 534,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 26.06%. The sale prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14. The stock is now traded at around $97.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 289,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.
