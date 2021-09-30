Logo
Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund Buys NVIDIA Corp, Intuit Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Intuit Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Alphabet Inc, Baxter International Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. As of 2021Q3, Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+sustainable+leaders+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,779,600 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,139,028 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 97,177 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 302,300 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 572,300 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $296.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 474,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $635.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 125,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $625.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,282,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $52.18. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 720,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 711,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.

Reduced: Unilever PLC (UNA)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 23.9%. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 687,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 36.23%. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 229,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 534,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund reduced to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 26.06%. The sale prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14. The stock is now traded at around $97.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund still held 289,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND. Also check out:

1. PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUTNAM SUSTAINABLE LEADERS FUND keeps buying
WRITTEN BY
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

