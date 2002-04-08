Logiq Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to January 18, 2022; Encourages Stockholders to Vote

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Logiq Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to January 18, 2022; Encourages Stockholders to Vote

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, convened its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on December 20, 2021; however, a quorum was not present for the conduct of business at the Special Meeting.

To allow more time for stockholders to vote and more time for the company to solicit additional votes to establish a quorum for the Special Meeting, the meeting was convened and then adjourned until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and will reconvene at that time as a virtual meeting via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/Logiq2021SM. There is no change to the record date of October 25, 2021 for the stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. If a quorum is not met as of January 18, 2022, the company will not be able to conduct the business included in the company’s proxy statement.

If you have not yet voted, Logiq urges stockholders to vote through the Internet, by telephone, or by mail by following the instructions on the proxy card they received. These options require stockholders to input their Control Number, which is located on the proxy card. If you authorize a proxy using the Internet, after visiting www.proxyvote.com and inputting your Control Number, you will be prompted to provide your voting instructions. You may also vote your shares telephonically by dialing 1-800-690-6903 from a touch-tone phone and following the automated prompts.

If you hold your shares through a brokerage or other intermediary, you should reach out to such broker or other intermediary to obtain instructions with regards to how to vote your shares.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Stockholders should read the company’s proxy statement (filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 5, 2021) carefully before making any voting decision, as it contains important information relating to the proposals at the Special Meeting. The proxy statement and the company’s most recent annual report are available at www.proxyvote.com. Additionally, these documents and any other materials filed by the company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or from the company’s website at https://www.logiq.com/ir/sec-filings/.

About Logiq
Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing and consumer acquisition solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend and personalization. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter| Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties.

Company Contact
Brent Suen, President
Logiq, Inc.
Email contact

Media & Investor Contact
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

ti?nf=ODQxNzE2NiM0NjI4Mzk0IzIxODk0MDg=
Logiq-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus