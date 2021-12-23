Escalade Appoints Walter P. Glazer, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and President

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Escalade Appoints Walter P. Glazer, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and President

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 23, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Escalade, Incorporated, is pleased to announce the appointment of Walter P. Glazer, Jr. as full-time Chief Executive Officer and President effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Glazer has been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer and President.

Escalde_INC_Logos_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

"The Escalade board has appreciated Walt's willingness to step in and serve as interim CEO since February of this year," said Ned Williams, Escalade's Lead Independent Director, "and we are pleased to have his leadership as we begin our 100th year in business!"

"I have been a shareholder since 1991 and board member for the past 6 years," commented Walt Glazer. "Stepping into the interim role this year gave me a great appreciation for the complete Escalade organization. I'm energized and excited for the opportunity to work with our talented teams as they create value for our consumers, trade partners, communities, and shareholders. Escalade's leading brands help families and friends have fun and create lasting memories while engaging in healthy activities."

Mr. Glazer joined the Escalade's Board of Directors in 2015 and was elected Chairman May 16, 2018. In addition, Mr. Glazer founded Speedball Art Products Company, a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of fine art materials (1997-2021) and he founded Nandina Properties, building it to a portfolio of over 60 industrial properties comprising 2.5 million square feet (2008-2021). Earlier in his career he was Senior Vice President, Equity Research Group at Wheat First Securities (1996-1997), and Equity Securities Analyst and Director of Research, J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons (1986-1995). Mr. Glazer earned an MBA from the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, and a BBA in Risk Management from the University of Georgia, and he is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

ABOUT ESCALADE INC

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family, and friends, to creates memorable moments. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; American Heritage Billiards®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Escalade's financial condition and results of operations; Escalade's plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus; Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade's ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; Escalade's ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade's ability to control costs; Escalade's ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Media Contact: Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358

favicon.png?sn=DE16109&sd=2021-12-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escalade-appoints-walter-p-glazer-jr-as-chief-executive-officer-and-president-301450313.html

SOURCE Escalade, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE16109&Transmission_Id=202112231700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE16109&DateId=20211223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus