Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Voya INVESTORS TRUST Buys Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Voya INVESTORS TRUST (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, LG Chem, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Bilibili Inc, DiDi Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya INVESTORS TRUST. As of 2021Q3, Voya INVESTORS TRUST owns 71 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vy%28r%29+jpmorgan+emerging+markets+equity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 416,031 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 66,673 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.86%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 255,950 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
  4. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 474,733 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 847,223 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (09626)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $494 and $935, with an estimated average price of $672.44. The stock is now traded at around $355.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 109.73%. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 536,696 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NetEase Inc (09999)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $120 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $153.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 472,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L (002271)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L by 196.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 555,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $373.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 116,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LG Chem Ltd (051910)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in LG Chem Ltd by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231. The stock is now traded at around $634000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (09618)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $241.4 and $323.4, with an estimated average price of $287.47. The stock is now traded at around $259.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 201,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST sold out a holding in DiDi Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.2 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $9.52.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 84.03%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 7,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 48.75%. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 28,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd (600779)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd by 31.91%. The sale prices were between $99.34 and $153.11, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 138,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bid Corp Ltd (BID)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Bid Corp Ltd by 20.93%. The sale prices were between $300.53 and $331.36, with an estimated average price of $316.89. The stock is now traded at around $320.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 204,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (JMT)

Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA by 31.42%. The sale prices were between $15.53 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 121,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio keeps buying
Author's Avatar
