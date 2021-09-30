Voya INVESTORS TRUST Buys Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

- New Purchases: 09626,
- Added Positions: 09988, 09999, 002271, 300760, 051910, BBCA, 09618, BBRI, DADA, 00700, 5871,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, SE, BILI, 02269, TSM, HDFC, HDB, EPAM, 600779, 03690, BID, MELI, JMT, TCS, 000001, 00669, 01299, 603288, 02382, 02313, YUMC, JD, RELIANCE, KOTAKBANK, WALMEX, PAGS, 600519, 01876, HINDUNILVR, MGLU3, B3SA3, 00388, 036570, 000333, 02318, CPI, 01928, CPA, 00968, ALE, RADL3, 300759, BIMAS,
- Sold Out: NTES, EDU, DIDI,
These are the top 5 holdings of VY(R) JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 416,031 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 66,673 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.86%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 255,950 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
- Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 474,733 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 847,223 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
Voya INVESTORS TRUST initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $494 and $935, with an estimated average price of $672.44. The stock is now traded at around $355.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 109.73%. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 536,696 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NetEase Inc (09999)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $120 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $153.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 472,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L (002271)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co L by 196.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 555,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $373.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 116,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LG Chem Ltd (051910)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in LG Chem Ltd by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231. The stock is now traded at around $634000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JD.com Inc (09618)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $241.4 and $323.4, with an estimated average price of $287.47. The stock is now traded at around $259.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 201,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST sold out a holding in DiDi Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.2 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $9.52.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 84.03%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 7,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 48.75%. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 28,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd (600779)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd by 31.91%. The sale prices were between $99.34 and $153.11, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 138,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bid Corp Ltd (BID)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Bid Corp Ltd by 20.93%. The sale prices were between $300.53 and $331.36, with an estimated average price of $316.89. The stock is now traded at around $320.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 204,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (JMT)
Voya INVESTORS TRUST reduced to a holding in Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA by 31.42%. The sale prices were between $15.53 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Voya INVESTORS TRUST still held 121,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.
