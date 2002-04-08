New to The Street TV Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews, Airing its 282nd Show on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 6:00 PM EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business TV show Saturday, December 25, 2021, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM EST.



New to The Street airs TV Anchor Jane King’s interviews with fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh, and Mr. Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer and Host “BitBoy Crypto.” Sheikh talks about the positive evolution of cryptocurrency and how blockchain adoptions are becoming more mainstream. The growth of NFTs, Metaverse, AI, and the utilization of crypto in different industries outside of the financial sectors continues. Sheikh complements Mr. Ben Armstrong, host of the podcast BitBoy, on his in-depth coverage of the operational ongoings at fetch.ai. Ben talks about the massive increase in many participating in the cryptocurrency space. As more evolution continues with industrial adaptations, more individuals and entities migrate into this exciting new technology. What Ben likes about fetchi.ai is that they produce real usable crypto AI applications for everyday uses. Fetch.ai builds platforms that evolve crypto acceptances. Sheik concludes the interview with how digitizing commerce, peer-to-peer, older legacy technology platforms, including but not limited to the financial sectors, continue to evolve, and fetchi.ai provides these types of AI - integrated crypto blockchain platforms for actual-world acceptances.

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Nile Tharandts Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN), who talks with TV Anchor Jane King about the current business ongoings. As a next generational payment app, described as being similar to half Apple pay and half Metamask, Neil gives operational highlights of an excellent 2021 year at Paypolitan. During 202, they launch their app at App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), Token $EPAN BitForex listing, and strong month over month organic user growth. Paypolitan expects 2022 to be even more exciting, with the launch in January 2022, a new credit peer-to-peer loan product that offers instant credit, a loan in either cryptocurrency or fiat money. Cash payment product coming too, in 2022. And, as of December 22, 2021, the availability for a website desktop version of Paypolitan products. Neil talks about the app and desktop products becoming available in 8 other languages. Neil shares why he is in NYC to meet with investment bankers for a possible IPO through a SPAC listing sometime in 2023. He gives the value proposition of such a public listing and gives the valuations estimates based on the current monthly rate of users of Paypolitan. Neil concludes the interview with his excitement with the recent API (Application Program Interface) with over 1000 EU banks that can give an efficient, effective, and growing cash payment system for the Paypolitan users.

New to The Street welcomes on this week’s show Mr. Anthony Russo, Senior Director Product Strategy TradeStation Crypto (TSCrypto), a division of TradeStation, Inc. TV Anchor Jane King talks with Mr. Russo giving an overview about the Company’s crypto trading platform. TradeStation offers a client the ability to trade stocks, options, futures, and now cryptocurrencies. Anthony describes TSCrypto as an easy-to-use platform for anyone who would like to get involved in the growing cryptocurrency marketplace. The recent introduction of the new TSCrypto IRA product gives a client the option to put cryptocurrency investments and other investments into a dedicated IRA account. With more investor participation in the crypto markets, Anthony provides insight into the 2021 year in crypto and what he sees in the future for cryptocurrencies. Anthony told viewers that TradeStation Crypto allows crypto holdings without custody fees typical on other platforms. Anyone can learn more and open an account at www.tradestation.com and www.tradestationcrypto.com.

The “WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd. New to The Street T.V. Host Ana Berry and Alain talk about safe and straightforward ways that each of us can protect our data. Alain says that China most likely has all Americans’ cell phone numbers. And they use these numbers to send text messages to cell phones with the strategy of someone clicking links which enables hacking. The most common text hack link is from a bank, asking to “click here to find out more.” Alain’s Top Five simple ways to avoid being hacked: 1). Don’t use open-source, free wifi connections at stores, hotels, and coffee shops; 2). Make sure websites are SSL / HTTPS locked and secure; 3). Don’t reply to strange text messages; 4). Don’t keep credit card information on websites, and 5). Always use your data plans Hot Spot. Always, Alain reminds everyone about password protections to make sure no one is watching you logging into a site. If you subscribe to a Sekur® account, you can significantly eliminate the threat of being hacked. What is your privacy worth in 2022?

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET), a Cambridge-based AI (artificial intelligence) lab, builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. An AI decentralized machine learning platform based on a distributed ledger allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai’s open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy - https://fetch.ai/ .

About Paypolitan ($EPAN):

Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers.- The platform can provide a solution and drive locked liquidity with white label services. Paypolitan’s payment has solutions labeled with its partners’ brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments - https://paypolitan.io/.

About TradeStation Crypto (TSCrypto):

TSCrypto gives you the tools you need to trade crypto the way you want on an intuitive yet powerful crypto trading platform with no hidden fees used by crypto traders worldwide. End-users tap into a full suite of innovative tools and technology that crypto traders demand on one platform. Traders have the power to buy, sell, invest, trade, and earn cryptocurrencies- https://www.tradestation.com/crypto/ and www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

