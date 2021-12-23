Logo
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Guest Hits $1,241,642 Jackpot With $50 Bet on Aristocrat Gaming's Dragon Link™ Slot Game

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 22, a lucky Clearwater, FL resident named Gloria visited Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and won a $1,241,642.26 jackpot while playing Aristocrat Gaming's Dragon Link™ progressive slot game with a $50 bet.

Aristocrat_Technologies_Inc_Aristocrat_Gaming_Dragon_Link.jpg

"All I wanted for Christmas was to hit that progressive jackpot," said the Clearwater, FL resident. "I still can't believe my holiday wish came true!"

In celebration of the jackpot, all 642 slot players who had their Seminole Wild Card properly inserted into a machine within 15 minutes of the jackpot each won $100 Bonus Free Play.

The Dragon Link $1 million progressive jackpot can be found at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Seminole Coconut Creek Casino. The progressive jackpot starts at $1 million at each property, meaning players have three places to play for $1 million jackpots.

This is the second $1M jackpot to hit on the Dragon Link™ slot game at a Seminole property in less than 60 days.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out over $1.5 billion in jackpots to more than 55,000 individuals thus far in 2021. There have been over 564,000 jackpots awarded, which equates to over a jackpot paid per minute.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables. Additionally, the casino offers a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and proudly offers ten restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill, as well as the new elegant Italian restaurant, Cipresso. Recent openings include a new hotel tower, an elevated arrival experience, the Hard Rock Event Center and Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call online and via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:

For Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa:
Darien Cobb, [email protected]

For Aristocrat:
Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]
Meghan Sleik. [email protected]

Editor's Note: High res photos HERE

Seminole_Hard_Rock_Hotel_and_Casino_Tampa_and_Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA16629&sd=2021-12-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seminole-hard-rock-hotel--casino-tampa-guest-hits-1-241-642-jackpot-with-50-bet-on-aristocrat-gamings-dragon-link-slot-game-301450610.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16629&Transmission_Id=202112231810PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16629&DateId=20211223
