ZoomAway Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (

TSXV:ZMA, Financial)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Corporation" or " ZMA") www.zoomaway.com is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 20, 2021 (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the following matters: (i) to fix the number of directors to be elected for the ensuing year at five; (ii) the election of five directors; (iii) the appointment of MNP LLP as the Corporation's auditor; and (iv) the continuation of the Corporation's share option plan, as follows:

MATTER

VOTES IN FAVOUR (%)

Fixing the Number of Directors

99.85

Election of Directors

Jay Bala

99.85

Alex Kanayev

99.85

Sean Schaeffer

99.67

Steven Rosenthal

99.67

Mason Shan

99.85

Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditor

99.97

Continuation of Share Option Plan

99.85

A total of 9,757,723 shares were present at the Meeting, in person or represented by proxy, representing approximately 58.95% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Meeting.

For more information on the matters approved at the Meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular dated November 16, 2021 which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Technologies Inc., at 775-691-8860 [email protected] or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us

ZoomAway Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel into 2022 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679382/ZoomAway-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

img.ashx?id=679382

WRITTEN BY
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

