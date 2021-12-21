American Well Corp (AMWL) President, co-CEO Roy Schoenberg Sold $758,400 of Shares

President, co-CEO of American Well Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roy Schoenberg (insider trades) sold 120,000 shares of AMWL on 12/21/2021 at an average price of $6.32 a share. The total sale was $758,400.
For the complete insider trading history of AMWL, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.