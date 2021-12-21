Broadcom Inc (AVGO) VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr Kirsten M. Spears Sold $1.3 million of Shares

VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr of Broadcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kirsten M. Spears (insider trades) sold 2,000 shares of AVGO on 12/21/2021 at an average price of $648.1 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.
