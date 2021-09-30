Logo
Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys Adagio Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Orbimed Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Adagio Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Biogen Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Erasca Inc, sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Natera Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbimed+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC
  1. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 6,028,307 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) - 10,039,691 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 2,610,355 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,732,400 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 4,515,400 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 5,383,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 660,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 193,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Erasca Inc (ERAS)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,167,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 268,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB)

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cytek Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,923,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 247.48%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 234,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ikena Oncology Inc by 111.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,215,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $133.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,420,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 213.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.17 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 723,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,248,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 248.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.98 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 435,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $15.85.

Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.

Sold Out: (TRIL)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Sold Out: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $58.25, with an estimated average price of $44.8.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Alector Inc (ALEC)

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alector Inc. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Reduced: Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc by 43.42%. The sale prices were between $25.78 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 5,680,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Natera Inc by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,572,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 38.31%. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 207,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 51.65%. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 2,648,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 32.82%. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 4,180,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 33.79%. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 2,183,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.



