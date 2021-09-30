Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys Adagio Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S

New Purchases: ADGI, ZBH, HCA, ERAS, SGEN, CTKB, VECT, CYBN, CMMB, CMMB, CLDX, THC, HUMA, RXST, DICE, EVH, AADI, BMRN, REGN, FTRP, SURF, NTLA, OWLT, PRCT, SGHT, RGEN, CABA, SNDX, PHAS, APTX,

ADGI, ZBH, HCA, ERAS, SGEN, CTKB, VECT, CYBN, CMMB, CMMB, CLDX, THC, HUMA, RXST, DICE, EVH, AADI, BMRN, REGN, FTRP, SURF, NTLA, OWLT, PRCT, SGHT, RGEN, CABA, SNDX, PHAS, APTX, Added Positions: BIIB, IKNA, ABBV, GLPG, SIBN, MRTX, XBI, IMGN, LUNG, ALPN, CRSP, TBPH, NRIX, SYBX, IMRA, CVRX, ACRS, GRPH, KZR, JNCE, QURE, PCVX, OCX, CBIO, PHGE, CTMX, INZY, MRSN, KDNY,

BIIB, IKNA, ABBV, GLPG, SIBN, MRTX, XBI, IMGN, LUNG, ALPN, CRSP, TBPH, NRIX, SYBX, IMRA, CVRX, ACRS, GRPH, KZR, JNCE, QURE, PCVX, OCX, CBIO, PHGE, CTMX, INZY, MRSN, KDNY, Reduced Positions: PRLD, NTRA, ANTM, AFIB, BSX, ABCL, DCPH, VRTX, NVAX, DXCM, HZNP, APTO, XENE, KALA, PGNY, VTGN, BLU, LABP, NBIX, CRVS, RPTX, ASLN, MGTA, NAUT, FLDM,

PRLD, NTRA, ANTM, AFIB, BSX, ABCL, DCPH, VRTX, NVAX, DXCM, HZNP, APTO, XENE, KALA, PGNY, VTGN, BLU, LABP, NBIX, CRVS, RPTX, ASLN, MGTA, NAUT, FLDM, Sold Out: AUPH, ASND, TRIL, ARCT, ALXN, ALEC, RLAY, ARPO, OTIC, STRO, DYN, GLUE, VERV, SBBP, OGN, PPBT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adagio Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Biogen Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Erasca Inc, sells Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Natera Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbimed+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 6,028,307 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) - 10,039,691 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 2,610,355 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,732,400 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 4,515,400 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 5,383,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 660,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 193,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,167,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 268,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cytek Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,923,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 247.48%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 234,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ikena Oncology Inc by 111.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,215,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $133.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,420,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 213.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.17 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 723,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,248,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 248.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.98 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 435,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $15.85.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $58.25, with an estimated average price of $44.8.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alector Inc. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc by 43.42%. The sale prices were between $25.78 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 5,680,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Natera Inc by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,572,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 38.31%. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 207,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 51.65%. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 2,648,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 32.82%. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 4,180,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 33.79%. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 2,183,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.