Vinamilk Receives International Recognition for Commitment to Sustainability and Community

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) has been recognized by both the Global CSR Summit and Awards 2021 and the Asian Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards 2021 (ACES Awards), demonstrating the company's commitment to a healthy Vietnam.

"Despite a year full of turbulence, Vinamilk was never deterred from its dedication to bettering the lives of the local community. The leading dairy company reinforces community focus as a sound business decision and not just a moral obligation, and that in itself serves as a beacon of inspiration," said Shanggari Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of the ACES Awards organizing body, MORS Group.

Nurturing children's growth for a stronger Vietnam

The company's Stand Tall Milk Fund and Vinamilk School Milk programmes have provided milk to approximately 4 million school-aged students for more than 14 years, giving them a better opportunity for long-term physical and intellectual development. During the pandemic, Vinamilk has stood alongside the nation's efforts in combating COVID-19 and has contributed a total of 100 billion VND (4.3 million USD) to the fight, most of which are dedicated to children support initiatives.

At the Global CSR Awards 2021, Vinamilk dominated three major award categories, winning the highest ranking of Platinum Award. Two of these awards are for Best Community Programme and Product Excellence. These acknowledge Vinamilk's outstanding achievement in community development initiatives - leading R&D with the purpose of creating added value to the community, especially the children.

In addition to the top performance in the community category, Vinamilk also received The Best Governed and Transparent Company Award which emphasizes the importance of a solid foundation for corporate governance toward a sustainable future.

Vinamilk wins top honor at 2021 Asian Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES Awards)

The ACES Awards 2021 also recognized Vinamilk as Asia's Most Community Centric Company of the Year. This accolade has proven the value of the sustainable development strategy adopted by Vinamilk, helping to synergize social resources and create a tangible impact on the future generation.

"Vinamilk delivers exactly what consumers are looking for nowadays - deeper connections, ethical actions, and true authenticity," Dr. Jayanthi Desan, Lead Jury, ACES Awards explained.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, Vinamilk continues to uphold its values in developing nutritional products that benefit the community and making a positive difference in sustainability for the long term.

Held annually, The Global CSR Summit and Awards 2021 and the Asian Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards 2021 are highly sought-after international recognitions by companies regionally and internationally. These events acknowledge and endorse private and public entities' business practices with the highest standards in performance, leadership, and transparency.

About Vinamilk

Established in 1976, Vinamilk is the leading nutrition company in Vietnam and recently ranked the 36th in the Plimsoll's 2021 Top 50 global dairy producers by sales revenue. It currently has 16 factories and 13 farms in Vietnam and abroad. In 2021, Vinamilk is ASEAN's sole representative in the Top 10 of the world's most valuable dairy brands and the Top 3 dairy brands with the most potential, with a brand value of US$ 2.4 billion according to the 2021 Brand Finance report.

