Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Yandex NV, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, LPP SA, Sells Krka d.d., Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, Delivery Hero SE

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Yandex NV, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, LPP SA, Unity Software Inc, Sea, sells Krka d.d., Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, Delivery Hero SE, Network International Holdings PLC, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio owns 39 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/next+gen+emerging+markets+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 45,734 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.75%
  2. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 298,661 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 443.12%
  3. Yandex NV (YNDX) - 107,132 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) - 93,072 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.03%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 4,478 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.19%
New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $82.04, with an estimated average price of $72.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 107,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LPP SA (LPP)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in LPP SA. The purchase prices were between $12800 and $15200, with an estimated average price of $13938.3. The stock is now traded at around $17260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 48,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 215,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 108,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 108,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 443.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $24.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 298,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $222.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 45,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPI)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd by 331.28%. The purchase prices were between $1532.52 and $1913.17, with an estimated average price of $1755.63. The stock is now traded at around $1989.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 50,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Grupa Kety SA (KTY)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Grupa Kety SA by 318.28%. The purchase prices were between $618 and $706, with an estimated average price of $666.98. The stock is now traded at around $617.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 31,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 287.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 97,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 79.19%. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1262.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Krka d.d. (KRKG)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Krka d.d.. The sale prices were between $104 and $114.5, with an estimated average price of $110.02.

Sold Out: Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (SAB)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $140000 and $169200, with an estimated average price of $155485.

Sold Out: Delivery Hero SE (DHER)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Delivery Hero SE. The sale prices were between $112.75 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $122.95.

Sold Out: Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Network International Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $3.35 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.65.

Sold Out: Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (HSBK)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC. The sale prices were between $14.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $16.15.

Sold Out: MCB Bank Ltd (MCB)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in MCB Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $148.93 and $168.04, with an estimated average price of $160.74.

Reduced: Cairo Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA.CA)

Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Cairo Investment and Real Estate Development by 57.41%. The sale prices were between $11.04 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 494,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.



