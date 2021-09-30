Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio Buys Yandex NV, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, LPP SA, Sells Krka d.d., Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, Delivery Hero SE

- New Purchases: YNDX, LPP, U, SEMR, FRSH, FRSH, MNP, FIXP, GFG, AGL, NPH, ALE, EPAM,
- Added Positions: GDYN, SE, CPI, KTY, OZON, MELI, SCOM, FWRY, LVC, 11B, TCS, KAKZF, MWG, FPT, GLOB, BRACBANK,
- Reduced Positions: VCB, CIRA.CA, COMI.CA, AVST, SCS,
- Sold Out: KRKG, SAB, DHER, NETW, HSBK, MCB,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 45,734 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.75%
- Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 298,661 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 443.12%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 107,132 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) - 93,072 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.03%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 4,478 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.19%
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $82.04, with an estimated average price of $72.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 107,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LPP SA (LPP)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in LPP SA. The purchase prices were between $12800 and $15200, with an estimated average price of $13938.3. The stock is now traded at around $17260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 48,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 215,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 108,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc by 443.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $24.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 298,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $222.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 45,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPI)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd by 331.28%. The purchase prices were between $1532.52 and $1913.17, with an estimated average price of $1755.63. The stock is now traded at around $1989.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 50,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Grupa Kety SA (KTY)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Grupa Kety SA by 318.28%. The purchase prices were between $618 and $706, with an estimated average price of $666.98. The stock is now traded at around $617.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 31,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 287.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 97,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 79.19%. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1262.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Krka d.d. (KRKG)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Krka d.d.. The sale prices were between $104 and $114.5, with an estimated average price of $110.02.Sold Out: Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (SAB)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $140000 and $169200, with an estimated average price of $155485.Sold Out: Delivery Hero SE (DHER)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Delivery Hero SE. The sale prices were between $112.75 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $122.95.Sold Out: Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Network International Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $3.35 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.65.Sold Out: Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (HSBK)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC. The sale prices were between $14.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $16.15.Sold Out: MCB Bank Ltd (MCB)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio sold out a holding in MCB Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $148.93 and $168.04, with an estimated average price of $160.74.Reduced: Cairo Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA.CA)
Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio reduced to a holding in Cairo Investment and Real Estate Development by 57.41%. The sale prices were between $11.04 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Next Gen Emerging Markets Portfolio still held 494,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.
