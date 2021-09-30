Logo
Global Insight Portfolio Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cazoo Group, Roblox Corp, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Evolution AB

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Insight Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cazoo Group, Roblox Corp, Datadog Inc, Guardant Health Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Evolution AB, Okta Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Insight Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Global Insight Portfolio owns 44 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Insight Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+insight+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Insight Portfolio
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 85,330 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 19,361 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 8,573 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,393 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 242,088 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 40,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $6.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 769,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 34,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 369,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 64,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 86.87%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 140,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $349.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 58,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Kinnevik AB by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $303.65 and $404.7, with an estimated average price of $350.99. The stock is now traded at around $310.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 248,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 87,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 54.88%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 83,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Sold Out: Afterpay Ltd (APT)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78.

Reduced: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 52.53%. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $236.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 29,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 56.34%. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $260.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 21,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Evolution AB (EVO)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Evolution AB by 56.92%. The sale prices were between $1334.6 and $1585.8, with an estimated average price of $1435.05. The stock is now traded at around $1214.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 39,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 52.38%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $249.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 10,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Insight Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Global Insight Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Insight Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Insight Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Insight Portfolio keeps buying
