Global Insight Portfolio Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cazoo Group, Roblox Corp, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Evolution AB

- New Purchases: BILL, CZOO, DDOG, GH, IS, ZI, TXG, NTLA, MEKA,
- Added Positions: RBLX, SNOW, CPNG, KINV B, U, TTD, GBTC, W, Z,
- Reduced Positions: SPOT, VEEV, EVO, SE, FTCH, MRNA, RPRX, RBL, 4477, TWLO,
- Sold Out: OKTA, COUP, APT, ISRG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Global Insight Portfolio
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 85,330 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 19,361 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.
- Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 8,573 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,393 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 242,088 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 40,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)
Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $6.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 769,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 34,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)
Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 369,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 64,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 86.87%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 140,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $349.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 58,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)
Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Kinnevik AB by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $303.65 and $404.7, with an estimated average price of $350.99. The stock is now traded at around $310.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 248,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 87,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 54.88%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 83,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.Sold Out: Afterpay Ltd (APT)
Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78.Reduced: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 52.53%. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $236.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 29,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 56.34%. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $260.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 21,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Evolution AB (EVO)
Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Evolution AB by 56.92%. The sale prices were between $1334.6 and $1585.8, with an estimated average price of $1435.05. The stock is now traded at around $1214.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 39,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 52.38%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $249.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 10,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.
