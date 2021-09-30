Global Insight Portfolio Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cazoo Group, Roblox Corp, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Evolution AB

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cazoo Group, Roblox Corp, Datadog Inc, Guardant Health Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Evolution AB, Okta Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Insight Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Global Insight Portfolio owns 44 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 85,330 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 19,361 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 8,573 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,393 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 242,088 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 40,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 769,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 34,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 369,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 64,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 86.87%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 140,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 58,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Kinnevik AB by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $303.65 and $404.7, with an estimated average price of $350.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 248,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 87,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 54.88%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 83,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73.

Global Insight Portfolio sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 52.53%. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 29,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 56.34%. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 21,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Evolution AB by 56.92%. The sale prices were between $1334.6 and $1585.8, with an estimated average price of $1435.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 39,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Insight Portfolio reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 52.38%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Global Insight Portfolio still held 10,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.