Counterpoint Global Portfolio Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Skillz Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Okta Inc

- New Purchases: CZOO, MTTR, DNA, DSY, DUOL, APP, CIFR, CELH, BFIT, YOU, PLXP, AYX, STVN, MEKA, WRBY, NRDY, MCG, PLTR, ONON, ASAN, EDR, EDR, SMFR, INDUSINDBK, KOTAKBANK, VALE3, BODY, MXCT, BEKE, SLGC, 323410, SHREECEM, ZOMATO, TMO, POOL, LMT,
- Added Positions: BILL, AFRM, GDRX, RBLX, CRCT, ZI, CPNG, CRM, GH, APPN, BAB, NTLA, U, VMEO, PUM, HFG, GBTC, TXG, DDOG, TTD, MDB, CNI, OLO, SFIX, OR, ZG, W, DHR, FSLY, SHOP, RTO, KINV B, AMZN, AMT, DPZ, WCN, RCO, VCP, FSV, BEAM, BARK, MA, CIGI, SNOW, NOW, RDFN, LTCH, EL, V, BOWX, SEER, DASH, 01024, FIGS, IBN, DSV, BC, FB, SQ, OM, ABNB, ABCL, OSCR, GHRS, IS, DIS, HQY, Z, CDLX, 03690, CCCC, DM, PRVA, GRPH, AZO, TCOM, IDXX, PGR, ROL, SCI, TYL, HEI.A, 7956, MGLU3, 603288, FEVR, EDIT, 06862, UPWK, 02013, KAHOT, VRM, OSH, MP, AI, FDMT, ALHC, IPSC, ATVI, BRK.B, ABC, ADS, REG1V, GWRE, TKWY, DOCU, QFIN, OLK, BSKYU,
- Reduced Positions: SKLZ, SPOT, OKTA, VEEV, ISRG, COUP, TWLO, GOOG, EVO, UTZ, CVNA, RMS, MRNA, UBER, CDI, AXON, NSTG, SONG, SE, FTCH, LYEL, MLM, TPL, ROP, HDB, SHW, MNDY, COST, ECL, FROG, STMN, ROKU, EPAM, RMV, PTON, ICE, RPRX, VITR, ABCM, AGL, 02313, RBL, EXAS, GLBE, TWTR, 4477, 035420, ROO, AGL, 3962, HUYA, CRWD, DOCS, TDOC, HD, ILMN, MCD, MSTR, NKE, DXCM, CPRT, WDAY, CSGP, ASML, ATEX, DTOCU, EVI, SANA, CDNS, SGFY, ABGI, PEN, ATAI, CTAS, TCVA, ZY, CL, DYNS, LEAP, FAST, RLAY, PASG, SDGR, NVDA, SBUX, SNPS, TSM, INSP, 600887, KNIN, ZTS, FATE, QTNT, GLOB,
- Sold Out: APPF, SMAR, TAL, BABA, SRNG, CACC, ASC, GHVI, APT, EQH, PLAN, PRCH, PACE, 4478, 4385, SQSP, JDEP, ITRK, CMIIU, PYPL, EQIX, CHGG, CMLTU, ANSS, HTHT,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 3,029 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 609 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 10,112 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Block Inc (SQ) - 1,976 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 11,537 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $6.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Matterport Inc (MTTR)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 1832.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 1121.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 905.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cricut Inc (CRCT)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Cricut Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 241.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $118.1 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $129.97.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $437.91 and $670.31, with an estimated average price of $545.36.
