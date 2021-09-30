Counterpoint Global Portfolio Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Skillz Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Okta Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Counterpoint Global Portfolio Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Skillz Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Okta Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Counterpoint Global Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Roblox Corp, Cricut Inc, sells Skillz Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Okta Inc, AppFolio Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Counterpoint Global Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Counterpoint Global Portfolio owns 306 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Counterpoint Global Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/counterpoint+global+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Counterpoint Global Portfolio
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 3,029 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 609 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  3. Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 10,112 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  4. Block Inc (SQ) - 1,976 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  5. Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 11,537 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $6.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Matterport Inc (MTTR)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 1832.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 1121.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 905.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Cricut Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 241.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $118.1 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $129.97.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $437.91 and $670.31, with an estimated average price of $545.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Counterpoint Global Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Counterpoint Global Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Counterpoint Global Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Counterpoint Global Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Counterpoint Global Portfolio keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus