Counterpoint Global Portfolio Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Skillz Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Okta Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Roblox Corp, Cricut Inc, sells Skillz Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Okta Inc, AppFolio Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Counterpoint Global Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Counterpoint Global Portfolio owns 306 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Counterpoint Global Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/counterpoint+global+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 3,029 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 609 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 10,112 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Block Inc (SQ) - 1,976 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 11,537 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $6.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $152.01. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 1832.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 1121.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 905.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Cricut Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 241.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $118.1 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $129.97.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $437.91 and $670.31, with an estimated average price of $545.36.