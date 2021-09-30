American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. Buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Eversource Energy, nVent Electric PLC, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, NorthWestern Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

- New Purchases: BIP, NVT, NEP, NRG, MWA, TRGP, PWR, ZWS, ST, AMRC, ENGI, POWI, SSE, EVRG, WEC, VICR, ACE, WM, EIX, CLH,
- Added Positions: NEE, ES, AEP, EOAN, EXC, SBAC, CNP, POR, GNRC, QCOM, SWX, ATKR, MSEX, SU, ETN, AWR, AMT, SO,
- Reduced Positions: XEL, PEG, PNW, ETR, PPL, ED, AES, FE, SRE, DTE, AWK, DUK, FORTUM, LNT, D,
- Sold Out: NWE, MDU, BKH, TMUS, NG., CMCSA, VRT, CCI, SJI, AQUA, EPD, LNG, T, SVT, UU., DLR, SR,
For the details of UTILITIES FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/utilities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UTILITIES FUND
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 612,907 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 310,581 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- Southern Co (SO) - 251,333 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 79,664 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
- PPL Corp (PPL) - 411,896 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.34%
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $55.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 78,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 118,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 46,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 80,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 209,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 55,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 121.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 97,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 109,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: E.ON SE (EOAN)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in E.ON SE by 223.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 404,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 193,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 97.77%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $374.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $57.3 and $65.31, with an estimated average price of $62.13.Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.5.Sold Out: Black Hills Corp (BKH)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Hills Corp. The sale prices were between $62.28 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $68.19.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NG.)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.Reduced: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 68.29%. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.27%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 71,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 52.58%. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 77,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 70,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Entergy Corp (ETR)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Entergy Corp by 29.69%. The sale prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 91,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 26.11%. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 82,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: The AES Corp (AES)
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in The AES Corp by 40.02%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 102,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of UTILITIES FUND. Also check out:
1. UTILITIES FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. UTILITIES FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UTILITIES FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UTILITIES FUND keeps buying