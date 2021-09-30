Logo
American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. Buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Eversource Energy, nVent Electric PLC, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, NorthWestern Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Eversource Energy, nVent Electric PLC, American Electric Power Co Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Xcel Energy Inc, NorthWestern Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UTILITIES FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/utilities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UTILITIES FUND
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 612,907 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
  2. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 310,581 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  3. Southern Co (SO) - 251,333 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  4. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 79,664 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
  5. PPL Corp (PPL) - 411,896 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.34%
New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $55.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 78,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 118,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 46,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 80,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 209,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 55,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 121.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 97,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 109,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: E.ON SE (EOAN)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in E.ON SE by 223.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 404,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 193,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 97.77%. The purchase prices were between $320.04 and $368.58, with an estimated average price of $345.91. The stock is now traded at around $374.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $57.3 and $65.31, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.5.

Sold Out: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Hills Corp. The sale prices were between $62.28 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $68.19.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NG.)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Reduced: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 68.29%. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.27%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 71,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 52.58%. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 77,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 70,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Entergy Corp (ETR)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Entergy Corp by 29.69%. The sale prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 91,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 26.11%. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 82,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The AES Corp (AES)

American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in The AES Corp by 40.02%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. American Century Quantitative Equity Funds, Inc. still held 102,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.



