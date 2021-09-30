Disciplined Core Value Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

- New Purchases: GOOG, TROW, OVV, WM, KR, AAPL, CRL, EA, A, MPC, NRG, NOKIA, REGN, COP, ANTM, UMC, ABT, HZNP, EME, GOOGL, HIG, CARR, SYK, IPG, ROG, ULVR, KEYS, HSIC, LBTYK, COST, OLN, JEF, BIP, BNS, HRB, WMB, CM, ATVI, DKS, VOD, TRGP, SNPS, SNA, AN, WAL, ZION, CMA, EWBC, APA, SFM, PAG, DAR, HON, GRMN, LPX, CLH, HBI, BERY, AAWW, HOLX, ZNGA, AXTA, VRTX, BCC, ATKR, JHG, EW, GEF, ADBE,
- Added Positions: KMB, LDOS, AGCO, CTSH, AMN, CSL, ALSN, SPG, YUM, ALL, BAC, JPM, MMM, BLMN, PKI, AVGO, OMF, STX, R,
- Reduced Positions: F, JNJ, IWD, BX, MRNA, MSFT, HCA, BBY, ABBV, OC, WFC, MTZ, PFE, WMT, ACN, TGT, UNH, TAP, CMI, QCOM, TSN, SYF, CSCO, STLD, IBM, SLB, RRX, UGI, LH, AMG, PWR, BMY, ORCL, CMCSA, NXPI, PANW,
- Sold Out: INTC, NOC, GIS, CVS, CVX, ETN, BA, PGR, DOW, AMAT, CHTR, AKAM, FB, VMW, ATUS, TKR, MHK, MRO, GM, XOM, HRC, SCHW, DOX, HUM, MGA, DXC, EMN, HUBB, SNX, MU, LAD, SWKS, HD, CFG, NVT, DVN, MSCI, CNC, AMCX, BWA, PHM, FUL, IRM, CNHI, FOXA,
For the details of Disciplined Core Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/disciplined+core+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Disciplined Core Value Fund
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 395,647 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 192,876 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.12%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,099,970 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.26%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 401,074 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,321 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.05%
Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2942.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 13,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 156,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 933,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 199,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 720,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 202,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 685.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 280,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 304.22%. The purchase prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 220,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 81.95%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 248,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 484,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 160,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 94.85%. The purchase prices were between $189.7 and $214.16, with an estimated average price of $201.71. The stock is now traded at around $240.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 105,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.
