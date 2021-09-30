Disciplined Core Value Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

New Purchases: GOOG, TROW, OVV, WM, KR, AAPL, CRL, EA, A, MPC, NRG, NOKIA, REGN, COP, ANTM, UMC, ABT, HZNP, EME, GOOGL, HIG, CARR, SYK, IPG, ROG, ULVR, KEYS, HSIC, LBTYK, COST, OLN, JEF, BIP, BNS, HRB, WMB, CM, ATVI, DKS, VOD, TRGP, SNPS, SNA, AN, WAL, ZION, CMA, EWBC, APA, SFM, PAG, DAR, HON, GRMN, LPX, CLH, HBI, BERY, AAWW, HOLX, ZNGA, AXTA, VRTX, BCC, ATKR, JHG, EW, GEF, ADBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Ford Motor Co, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Core Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Disciplined Core Value Fund owns 158 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 395,647 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 192,876 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.12% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,099,970 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.26% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 401,074 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,321 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.05%

Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2942.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 13,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 156,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 933,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 199,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 720,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 202,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 685.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 280,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 304.22%. The purchase prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 220,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 81.95%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 248,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 484,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 160,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 94.85%. The purchase prices were between $189.7 and $214.16, with an estimated average price of $201.71. The stock is now traded at around $240.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 105,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.

Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.