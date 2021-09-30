Goldman Sachs Trust Buys Americold Realty Trust, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: DBRG,

Investment company Goldman Sachs Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Americold Realty Trust, DigitalBridge Group Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Trust. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Trust owns 38 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 105,695 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 16,232 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11% Public Storage (PSA) - 35,309 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 57,898 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 32,710 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%

Goldman Sachs Trust initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 124,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Trust added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 116.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 55,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Trust sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12.

Goldman Sachs Trust reduced to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $169.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Goldman Sachs Trust still held 34,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Trust reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 50.78%. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Goldman Sachs Trust still held 5,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.