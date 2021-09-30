Goldman Sachs Trust Buys Americold Realty Trust, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: DBRG,
- Added Positions: EQIX, COLD, WELL,
- Reduced Positions: DLR, AMT, SPG, PLD, PSA, AVB, SBAC, ARE, INVH, ESS, VTR, DRE, PEAK, BXP, ELS, HST, CPT, CUBE, EGP, CUZ, REG, EQR, HIW, KRC, FRT, COR, SUI, RHP, HPP, EXR, PEB, TRNO, SITC, RLJ,
- Sold Out: VNO,
For the details of Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+real+estate+securities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 105,695 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 16,232 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 35,309 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 57,898 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 32,710 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
Goldman Sachs Trust initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 124,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Goldman Sachs Trust added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 116.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 55,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Goldman Sachs Trust sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12.Reduced: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Goldman Sachs Trust reduced to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $169.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Goldman Sachs Trust still held 34,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Goldman Sachs Trust reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 50.78%. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Goldman Sachs Trust still held 5,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund. Also check out:
1. Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund keeps buying