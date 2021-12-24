InsurTech Carrot Continues On Its Explosive Growth Trajectory With Written Policies Surpassing 400k Mark

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

InsurTech Carrot Continues On Its Explosive Growth Trajectory With Written Policies Surpassing 400k Mark

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Carrot's unprecedented track record attracts interests from potential investors

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot General Insurance Corp. ("Carrot" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing South Korean InsurTech announced today that the company recently surpassed 400,000 written contracts for its pay-per-mile auto insurance program. The news follows the announcement made 11 months ago that it had made 100,000 registrations back in January.

Logo.jpg

Speaking about the achievement, Paul Jung, CEO of Carrot, commented, "What's remarkable when you consider our accrued number of written policies is that Carrot has been commercially in operation of per-mile auto insurance service for less than two years." he continued, "this milestone validates aspects of customer value that we offer and we will continue to introduce innovative products that are fueled with technology as we move forward."

The company says that it has been receiving significant interest from potential investors in wanting to assess the appetite for Carrot's future growth potentials. Carrot's top tier customer retention rate, fast growing revenue and market share, and normalizing loss-ratio may be deemed positive factors to support investments in the company. In terms of the growth in business presence and expansion of its targeted total addressable market, Carrot is eyeing a possible acquisition and South East Asia is one of the geographies under consideration.

"We are well placed to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Our digital lines of products, extensive technology development, strong relationships with partners and major distributors, and the supportive market backdrop will enable us to continue to play a key role in driving the evolution of insurance," Jung said.

He also noted that the company is strengthening an open innovation strategy through active collaborations with external partners to further broaden its service offerings, as well as achieve technology advancements. Accordingly, the company is close to signing a JV agreement whereby it will focus its efforts on advancing Carrot's IoT (internet of things) technologies, expanding its applications while ensuring a sustainable supply of devices. Lately, the company also announced that it has formed a JV with other general insurance peers to offer tech-based claims management services to its customers while realizing efficiencies through process automation.

Considering Carrot's incredible track record and its ambitious future plans, keeping an eye on the company's upcoming executions may be well worth the effort.

About Carrot General Insurance Corp.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, Carrot was formed in 2019 as a JV with some of the big-name investors, including Hanwha, SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Group, Altos Ventures, Stic Investments. Since its inception, Carrot has been establishing itself as a disruptor and has outpaced its global peers in terms of the speed of acquiring new customers for its pay-per-mile auto insurance. The company's successful footprint owes itself to strong customer value propositions, such as easy and accessible insurance, transparent premiums, AI automated accident registration and help dispatch service and etc. The company is also pursuing business in Pay-As-How-You-Drive auto insurance, which assesses the premiums as per customer's driving patterns through utilization of proprietary telematics technology. In line with the company's open innovation strategy, Carrot has 100+ national & international partnerships, including South Korean government unit.

favicon.png?sn=CN16819&sd=2021-12-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurtech-carrot-continues-on-its-explosive-growth-trajectory-with-written-policies-surpassing-400k-mark-301450682.html

SOURCE Carrot General Insurance Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN16819&Transmission_Id=202112240456PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN16819&DateId=20211224
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus