AOTO will Showcase All-in-One LED Solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AOTO will Showcase All-in-One LED Solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the first exhibition after Christmas, will return to Las Vegas from January 5 to 8, 2022. AOTO will demonstrate SID and CV All-in-one cutting-edge LED Solutions mainly for Conference rooms, Showroom, Ballroom, Home Theatre, and Education etc. Find the company at Booth No.18161.

CES_Invitation.jpg

AOTO intelligent all-in-one system, span common projection screen sizes ranging from 108 to 180 inches in size, with six different options available. In response to complaints on the market that the appearance of all in one device is relatively inflexible and heavy, we developed these products. The simplicity and generosity design makes AOTO intelligent all-in-one LED solutions more popular and widely accepted, it has a 6mm ultra-thin frame and a 19.8mm cabinet thickness, entire weight is 40 percent less than competitor products. Incorporating the panel's effective integration with the AI system, it allows for accurate adjustment of the appropriate viewing brightness via a mobile phone.

Exhibited_Products.jpg

It has been demonstrated that the AOTO all-in-one LED display is an excellent choice for meeting rooms and more varied applications. There is no compromise on visual quality with LED panels in indoor environment. AOTO LED screen can produce stunning image quality, exquisite pictures with a high contrast ratio, engaging brightness, and vibrant color. Due to the independent modular, unlimited splicing nature of allows for displays to be extra-wide, similar to that of a movie screen.

One of the most significant advantages is the convenience LED screen provide. AOTO's all-in-one LED display is capable of delivering a display system that is both stable and noise-free in operation. The product incorporates many intelligent features, such as touch writing, electronic white boarding and remote-control capabilities, people can use the display to quickly recap the previous session, or they can use the touch-out functionality to sync their personal devices with the screen in order to share content in real time.

Furthermore, LED screens are simple to set up, and the ability to move around is one of the key advantages of using it. Because of its light weight and ultra-thin design, it is very portable and can be moved from one location to another with relative ease. Furthermore, it does not necessitate a significant amount of time for installation, replacement, or comprehensive cleaning.

It can help to build a visual experience that is both intelligent and immersive, so improving the overall user experience.

If consumers are interested with these amazing products; welcome to come to the booth to experience it.

Get more information about products:
https://www.aoto.com/products/sid-all-in-one.html
https://www.aoto.com/products/cv-all-in-one-series.html

About AOTO:

AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd. (stock abbreviation: AOTO Electronics; stock code: 002587), founded in 1993. It specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and professional services of LED products, which cover XR studios, transportation, conference rooms, digital media, sports, events, control rooms, and other applications. It also manufactures banking technology products for the finance system. Over the past two decades, AOTO Electronics has grown to include 17 member companies spread across America, Europe, and Asia.

favicon.png?sn=CN16796&sd=2021-12-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoto-will-showcase-all-in-one-led-solutions-at-the-consumer-electronics-show-ces-301450683.html

SOURCE AOTO Electronics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN16796&Transmission_Id=202112240512PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN16796&DateId=20211224
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus