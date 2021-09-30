Putnam Variable Trust Buys Intuit Inc, Bank of America Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

- New Purchases: INTU, BAC, AMD, ORLY, MRNA, VNO, IR, BAX, WRBY, COP, PPG, CNE, LEVI, SI, VSCO, ALB,
- Added Positions: TMUS, GOOGL, FB, AMZN, JCI, FIS, NOC, JNJ, EVO, PG, ISRG, IRWD, PHM, BSX, BURL, PEP, NEE, APO, NRG, MA, AEE, BIO, EXC, LIN, AGI, ABT, AAL, BLL, DSEY,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, NXPI, AAPL, COST, ON, GS, BIIB, ETN, LLY, EW, V, DXCM, DHR, COO, TMO, GD, MO, OTIS, DOW, LULU, RTX, NKE, MS, MKC, MDT, TJX, TAP, BJ, EMN, ZBH,
- Sold Out: AMAT, DG, BRK.B, BXP, ICE, HIG, HAS, PSX, CNP, DD, BG, TGA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,126 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,277 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 940 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,669 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 5,574 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68%
Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $635.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 16,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $146.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $679.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $249.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 630.82%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $381.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)
Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.92 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $108.11 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $114.3.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 43.49%. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 5,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 40.61%. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 2,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 56.58%. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $550.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 277 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 32.41%. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 7,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 29.11%. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 604 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $273.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 1,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.
