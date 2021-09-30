Logo
Putnam Variable Trust Buys Intuit Inc, Bank of America Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Putnam Variable Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, Bank of America Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Dollar General Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Variable Trust. As of 2021Q3, Putnam Variable Trust owns 141 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Putnam VT Research Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+vt+research+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Putnam VT Research Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,126 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,277 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 940 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,669 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 5,574 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68%
New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $635.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 16,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $146.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $679.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $249.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Putnam Variable Trust initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 630.82%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $381.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Putnam Variable Trust added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.92 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $108.11 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $114.3.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Putnam Variable Trust sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.

Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 43.49%. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 5,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 40.61%. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 2,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 56.58%. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $550.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 32.41%. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 7,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 29.11%. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Putnam Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $273.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Putnam Variable Trust still held 1,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Putnam VT Research Fund. Also check out:

1. Putnam VT Research Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Putnam VT Research Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Putnam VT Research Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Putnam VT Research Fund keeps buying
