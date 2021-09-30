Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund Buys McKesson Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co

For the details of Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+vt+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,391,005 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 341,896 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,630 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 664,885 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 285,970 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio.
Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 120,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 438,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT)
Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $105.24 and $123.11, with an estimated average price of $115.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund. Also check out:
1. Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund keeps buying