Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund Buys McKesson Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: MCK,

MCK, Added Positions: AZN, SWT,

AZN, SWT, Sold Out: LLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys McKesson Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+vt+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,391,005 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 341,896 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,630 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 664,885 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 285,970 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio.

Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 120,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 438,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $105.24 and $123.11, with an estimated average price of $115.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.