aTyr Pharma Appoints Danielle Campbell as Vice President of Human Resources

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. ( LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced the appointment of Danielle Campbell to Vice President, Human Resources. Ms. Campbell will serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team and oversee all aspects of human resources strategies and functions, including organizational development, talent management and talent acquisition initiatives.



“We are delighted to welcome Danielle to aTyr at a pivotal time in the company’s journey as we expand our team to support our next phase of growth,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and CEO at aTyr. “Danielle’s extensive experience working at small biotech companies undergoing rapid change, combined with valuable insight from her tenure working with us earlier in her career, will help aTyr continue transforming into a premier life sciences organization as we advance our lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, to late-stage clinical development, including the initiation of a registrational trial in pulmonary sarcoidosis expected next year.”

“I am thrilled to return to aTyr at a time when the company has made meaningful progress with its tRNA synthetase platform. I look forward to playing a role in helping to shape the trajectory of the company as it continues to invest in the key resources to support and accelerate the development of innovative medicines with improved outcomes for patients,” said Ms. Campbell.

Ms. Campbell has nearly 15 years of experience working at biotechnology companies in roles related to human resources and facilities management. She has a demonstrated track record of contributing at all strategic and operational levels with a particular focus on supporting companies through periods of rapid growth in order to achieve evolving corporate objectives. She has held previous human resources positions at several biotechnology companies, including Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., aTyr Pharma, Inc., Celladon Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. She holds a B.A. in Criminology, Law and Society from The University of California, Irvine.

In connection with Ms. Campbell’s appointment, aTyr granted Ms. Campbell an option to purchase 70,000 shares of aTyr’s common stock with an exercise price of $7.77 per share, the closing price per share of aTyr’s common stock as reported on the Nasdaq Stock Market as of December 21, 2021, the effective date of the grant and the start date of Ms. Campbell’s employment. The option is a non-qualified stock option and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on the one year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting on a monthly basis over three years, subject to Ms. Campbell’s continuous employment through each vesting date. This award was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Campbell entering into employment with aTyr in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Rule 5635(c)(4).



About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential therapeutic benefits and applications of ATYR1923 and other product candidates from our tRNA synthetase biology platform; anticipated contributions of Ms. Campbell and growth of our organization; timelines and plans with respect to certain development activities (including the further development of ATYR1923 and our discovery programs and the timing of initiation of clinical trials); and certain development goals. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of our product candidates, the risk that we or our partners may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for any of our existing or future product candidates for a variety of reasons (including difficulties or delays in patient enrollment in planned clinical trials), the possibility that existing collaborations could be terminated early, and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

