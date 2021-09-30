Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund Buys Bayer AG, Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC, Prosus NV, Sells Naspers, Cenovus Energy Inc, Sino-American Silicon Products Inc

New Purchases: BAYN, BKG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bayer AG, Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC, Prosus NV, Home Capital Group Inc, sells Naspers, Cenovus Energy Inc, Sino-American Silicon Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund owns 35 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+vt+focused+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 518,000 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 329,379 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 74,225 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,324 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. CI Financial Corp (CIX) - 427,843 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.

Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $51.93, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 108,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund initiated holding in Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 96,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund added to a holding in Prosus NV by 142.29%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 93,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund added to a holding in Home Capital Group Inc by 1947.38%. The purchase prices were between $36.18 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 151,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.5 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Sino-American Silicon Products Inc by 23.04%. The sale prices were between $163.5 and $217, with an estimated average price of $191.56. The stock is now traded at around $229.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Putnam VT Focused International Equity Fund still held 568,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.