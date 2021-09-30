Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys Aspeed Technology Inc, ICICI Bank, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Sells SK Hynix Inc, Baidu Inc, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao

New Purchases: 5274, ICICIBANK, 300750, EVO, 263750, TWKS, RELY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aspeed Technology Inc, ICICI Bank, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Evolution AB, sells SK Hynix Inc, Baidu Inc, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, LG Chem, Kakao Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 151,000 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 43,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 33,149 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Airtac International Group (1590) - 87,016 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 23,808 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64%

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Aspeed Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $1965 and $2495, with an estimated average price of $2246.09. The stock is now traded at around $3400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $630.85 and $730, with an estimated average price of $691.02. The stock is now traded at around $731.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 47,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $477 and $569, with an estimated average price of $520.95. The stock is now traded at around $576.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Evolution AB. The purchase prices were between $1334.6 and $1585.8, with an estimated average price of $1435.05. The stock is now traded at around $1214.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in PearlAbyss Corp. The purchase prices were between $61800 and $102000, with an estimated average price of $78778.5. The stock is now traded at around $124400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.8 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 8,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $455.6 and $540, with an estimated average price of $495.93. The stock is now traded at around $453.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $100000 and $125000, with an estimated average price of $111108.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.9.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in LG Chem Ltd. The sale prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $27.34.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Prosus NV. The sale prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Kakao Corp by 41.84%. The sale prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323. The stock is now traded at around $113000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 27.31%. The sale prices were between $1417.3 and $1625.1, with an estimated average price of $1521.53. The stock is now traded at around $1444.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 33,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Poya International Co Ltd by 78.36%. The sale prices were between $445.63 and $579.61, with an estimated average price of $513.56. The stock is now traded at around $441.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 3,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 20.21%. The sale prices were between $83.75 and $97.65, with an estimated average price of $93.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 61,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Xiaomi Corp by 36.87%. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 95,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Airtac International Group by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $829.3 and $1151.53, with an estimated average price of $947.71. The stock is now traded at around $974.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Putnam VT Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.