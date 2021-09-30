Columbia Funds Variable Insurance Trust Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Added Positions: LQD,

Investment company Columbia Funds Variable Insurance Trust Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Funds Variable Insurance Trust. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Funds Variable Insurance Trust owns 2 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 635,000 shares, 52.28% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 411,363 shares, 47.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.96%

Columbia Funds Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $133.03 and $136.33, with an estimated average price of $135.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.52%. The holding were 411,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.