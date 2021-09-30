American Century Variable Portfolios Inc Buys Food & Life, Koninklijke DSM NV, BayCurrent Consulting Inc, Sells Fanuc Corp, Amadeus IT Group SA, Safran SA

- New Purchases: 3563, DSM, 6532, BVI, 02331, LSEG, EBS, UMG, 4185, XP,
- Added Positions: SIGN, 01299, PNDORA, OR, BRBY, INGA, IFX, CSL, 4543, HTHT, ROSE, BNR, ORSTED, 02269, CP, AHT,
- Reduced Positions: SAF, ASC, GOOS, CX, STLA, STLA, MC, FR, BBCA, ASML, AZN, 6098, 00005, SU, KBC, CARL B, PGHN, LONN, SIKA, NOVO B, IBE, TEP, HEXA B, ERIC B, CLNX, 6758, CAP, AI, EDEN, PUM, ADYEN, CABK, HDFCBANK, 6861, SE, 7741, 3064, RACE, EPI A, RYAAY, 4684, ICLR, AIR, KYGA, WTB, CRH, DAI, 00669, DSY, RI, ABF, ZURN, DSV, NESTE, GFL, TD, BDEV, HLMA, 2330, TEAM, SHOP, 3038, 7532, AKZA,
- Sold Out: 6954, AMS, MUV2, 02020, 7733, VIV, GDS, 01928, KBX, 00700, ILD, TME, OCDO, CCL,
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 9,740 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 94,400 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 42,920 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 425,200 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.77%
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 6,460 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94%
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Food & Life Companies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4000 and $5360, with an estimated average price of $4602.54. The stock is now traded at around $4435.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 51,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Koninklijke DSM NV (DSM)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $158 and $186.6, with an estimated average price of $173.72. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 9,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BayCurrent Consulting Inc (6532)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in BayCurrent Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $33950 and $62100, with an estimated average price of $48027.8. The stock is now traded at around $44600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bureau Veritas SA (BVI)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Bureau Veritas SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 54,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SIG Combibloc Group AG (SIGN)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in SIG Combibloc Group AG by 285.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AIA Group Ltd (01299)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.75 and $97.65, with an estimated average price of $93.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 425,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pandora A/S (PNDORA)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Pandora A/S by 125.80%. The purchase prices were between $754 and $872.6, with an estimated average price of $816.65. The stock is now traded at around $802.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: L'Oreal SA (OR)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $356.85 and $403.85, with an estimated average price of $386.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Burberry Group PLC by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fanuc Corp (6954)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $22635 and $28075, with an estimated average price of $25361.3.Sold Out: Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $54.33.Sold Out: Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (MUV2)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG. The sale prices were between $216.8 and $257.55, with an estimated average price of $238.42.Sold Out: ANTA Sports Products Ltd (02020)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in ANTA Sports Products Ltd. The sale prices were between $139.1 and $189, with an estimated average price of $166.32.Sold Out: Olympus Corp (7733)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Olympus Corp. The sale prices were between $2152 and $2487, with an estimated average price of $2294.29.Sold Out: Vivendi SE (VIV)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Vivendi SE. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94.Reduced: Safran SA (SAF)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Safran SA by 62.61%. The sale prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $107.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 9,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: ASOS PLC (ASC)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in ASOS PLC by 52.56%. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 21,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 55.48%. The sale prices were between $44.25 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 18,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 34.79%. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $8.55, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 186,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Stellantis NV (STLA)
American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Stellantis NV by 26.59%. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 112,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Stellantis NV (STLA)
