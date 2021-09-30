American Century Variable Portfolios Inc Buys Food & Life, Koninklijke DSM NV, BayCurrent Consulting Inc, Sells Fanuc Corp, Amadeus IT Group SA, Safran SA

Investment company American Century Variable Portfolios Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Food & Life, Koninklijke DSM NV, BayCurrent Consulting Inc, Bureau Veritas SA, Li Ning Co, sells Fanuc Corp, Amadeus IT Group SA, Safran SA, Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG, ANTA Sports Products during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Variable Portfolios Inc. As of 2021Q3, American Century Variable Portfolios Inc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VP INTERNATIONAL FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vp+international+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 9,740 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 94,400 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 42,920 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 425,200 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.77% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 6,460 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94%

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Food & Life Companies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4000 and $5360, with an estimated average price of $4602.54. The stock is now traded at around $4435.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 51,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $158 and $186.6, with an estimated average price of $173.72. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 9,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in BayCurrent Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $33950 and $62100, with an estimated average price of $48027.8. The stock is now traded at around $44600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Bureau Veritas SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 54,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc initiated holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in SIG Combibloc Group AG by 285.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $83.75 and $97.65, with an estimated average price of $93.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 425,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Pandora A/S by 125.80%. The purchase prices were between $754 and $872.6, with an estimated average price of $816.65. The stock is now traded at around $802.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $356.85 and $403.85, with an estimated average price of $386.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Burberry Group PLC by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $22635 and $28075, with an estimated average price of $25361.3.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG. The sale prices were between $216.8 and $257.55, with an estimated average price of $238.42.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in ANTA Sports Products Ltd. The sale prices were between $139.1 and $189, with an estimated average price of $166.32.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Olympus Corp. The sale prices were between $2152 and $2487, with an estimated average price of $2294.29.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Vivendi SE. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Safran SA by 62.61%. The sale prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $107.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 9,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in ASOS PLC by 52.56%. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 21,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 55.48%. The sale prices were between $44.25 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 18,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 34.79%. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $8.55, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 186,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Century Variable Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Stellantis NV by 26.59%. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. American Century Variable Portfolios Inc still held 112,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

